2026 Cross-Strait (Kunshan) Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

2026 Cross-Strait (Kunshan) Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival Opens

19.09.2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST

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SUZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Cross-Strait (Kunshan) Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival officially opened on the evening of Sept. 16 in Kunshan, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. This year's festival features two main lantern display areas at Huiju Square and Zhouzhuang, along with a diverse program of activities, including a cross-Strait art exhibition, a traditional performing arts fair, and the "Moonlit Cultural Gathering" in the forest. Together, the festivities provide an inviting setting for people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to enjoy the lantern displays, celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival and connect through shared cultural traditions.



At the opening ceremony, commemorative certificates were presented to the winners of the seventh "Kunshan Mazu Cup" Youth Lantern Design Competition. The event also included the premiere of Crossing the Sea, an installment in the micro-drama series Wait for Me to Come Home. Inspired by the true story of an effort to return the ashes of a veteran to his hometown, the production portrays the deep bonds and shared heritage connecting people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. The closing ceremony of the sixth Cross-Strait Youth Culture Month was also held in conjunction with the festival. Since its launch in July, the two-month initiative has presented more than 70 activities spanning culture and the arts, technological innovation, sports, intangible cultural heritage, and innovation and entrepreneurship, attracting nearly 3,500 young people from Taiwan. This year's festival also offers a creative combination of intangible cultural heritage and Taiwan-inspired elements, transforming traditional crafts and techniques into illuminated patterns and visual motifs. Visitors can explore immersive attractions featuring AI-powered visual experiences and interactive installations incorporating light, sound and multimedia. Kunshan is one of the Chinese mainland's most active destinations for investment from Taiwan. It is home to a large concentration of Taiwan-invested companies and serves as an important hub for economic, trade and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait. First held in 2013, the Cross-Strait (Kunshan) Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival has continued to showcase China's rich traditional culture while fostering exchanges between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. It has become one of Kunshan's signature cultural events, promoting exchanges between Kunshan and Taiwan region and strengthening people-to-people connections across the Strait.



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