Bihar: 15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead Near Police Station In Munger

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) A 15-year-old boy was shot dead in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon in Jamalpur, Munger, near the Safiasarai police station, triggering panic in the area.

The deceased was identified as Ishant Kumar, son of Chandan Kumar, an e-rickshaw driver and resident of Naulakha locality. Ishant was a student at Town High School.

According to his family, Ishant attended school on Saturday morning and returned home afterwards. Later, his friend Rituraj informed the family that Niranjan Kumar and Ayush Kumar had called Ishant to the electricity office.

The family alleged that when Ishant reached the office, Niranjan Kumar shot him in the head. The accused fled immediately after the incident.

Residents rushed to the scene after hearing the gunshot and took the injured teenager to a private clinic. Considering his critical condition, doctors referred him to Sadar Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Ishant's father said that around two months ago, Ishant and his sister had been attending tuition classes near Lal Ka Chowk in Hasarganj. The family alleged that Niranjan Kumar and Ayush Kumar used to harass their daughter while she was travelling to classes. After raising objections, the children stopped attending tuition.

Relatives claimed Ishant was summoned to the electricity office on Saturday on the pretext of resolving the old dispute but was instead attacked and shot.

Following the incident, Munger SP Syed Imran Masood visited the hospital and met the bereaved family. He directed police officials to investigate the case and arrest the accused, stating that those responsible would not be spared.

Headquarters DSP Arjun Kumar Gupta also reached the spot with a police team. An FSL team collected evidence, while police questioned residents and examined the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Investigators are probing the alleged previous dispute as well as other possible motives. Police are also working to determine how many people were involved and identify the source of the weapon used.

Security has been increased in the area following the daylight killing. Police teams are conducting raids, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.