Bihar: Pregnant Woman Dies At Private Clinic In West Champaran

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) A 25-year-old pregnant woman died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private clinic in Narkatiaganj, West Champaran, triggering protests by her family members and residents, who accused the clinic management of medical negligence.

The deceased was identified as Salma Khatoon, wife of Reyaz Ahmed and a resident of Ghodpakdi village under Inarwa police station. She had been admitted to Shukla Clinic in Purani Bazar after her family was informed that the foetus had died in the womb when she was around five months pregnant.

According to the family, Salma was brought to the clinic for removal of the foetus through a D&C procedure. They claimed the cost was initially agreed at Rs 14,000, of which Rs 11,000 had already been deposited.

The family alleged that the attending doctor later advised against a D&C procedure, saying it would be unsafe, and instead recommended surgery. They said they were asked to pay Rs 25,000 for the operation.

Consent was given, and Salma was taken for surgery. Her condition reportedly deteriorated during the procedure, and she subsequently died.

Relatives further alleged that after her death, the clinic management suggested she be taken away in an ambulance rather than addressing the situation. They claimed the clinic operator and staff fled the premises.

News of the death sparked anger among family members and residents, who gathered outside the clinic and demanded action against those responsible.

Police and a Dial 112 emergency response team arrived, intervened, and brought the situation under control. They collected details from the family and others present.

The police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and the allegations against the clinic.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy Superintendent in charge of the Sub-divisional Hospital, said authorities had been informed, and appropriate action would be taken under the rules after the investigation was completed.