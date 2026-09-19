Bhadarvi Poonam Mela: Rest Shelters, Food Centres And Medical Facilities Ready At Ambaji

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 19 (IANS) Gujarat's Ambaji is set to host the Bhadarvi Poonam Mahamela from September 20 to 26, with the state administration putting in place temporary facilities for the large number of devotees expected to visit the Shakti Peeth from across the country and abroad.

The state government and the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, in coordination with various departments, have arranged facilities covering accommodation, food, drinking water, sanitation, parking, healthcare, security and pilgrim movement during the seven-day fair.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the administration has made arrangements including rest shelters spread across 12,300 square metres.

Five shelters on the Hadad route can accommodate around 2,776 pilgrims with single and bunk beds, while two shelters on the Danta route can accommodate around 1,140 pilgrims.

Another shelter on the Hadad route has 600 floor beds. Free food shelters cover 2,190 square metres.

The shelter on the Danta route can accommodate between 2,000 and 2,500 people, while the facility on the Gabbar route can accommodate around 500 people.

For drinking water, 30 water pagodas have been set up - 13 each on the Hadad and Danta routes and four on the Gabbar route.

Sanitation arrangements include 33 toilet blocks: eight at rest shelters, 14 along the highway, and 11 in major parking areas. The rest shelters have 80 bath units, 80 WC units, 24 urinals and 32 handwash units.

Parking facilities have been arranged over 2,67,265 square metres to manage the expected influx of vehicles. There will be 17 parking areas on the Hadad route and 21 on the Danta route.

The administration has also arranged emergency assistance, with six first-aid counters and 10 medical and lost-and-found centres.

Safety measures include electrical and lighting facilities, along with 125 fire extinguishers. Mobile charging points, registration pagodas, water counters and information and guidance signage have also been provided at the rest shelters and other locations.

To help visitors navigate the fair area, signage and hoardings have been installed across around 4,000 square metres. Six welcome arches, box towers, queue managers, barricading, agro nets and red carpets have also been arranged.

The fair premises have been decorated with flag poles and potted plants, among other elements. At the same time, around 216 craft stalls measuring 2x3 metres each have been established across approximately 1,300 square metres to provide space for local artisans and traders.

The state government and the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, in coordination with various departments, have made the arrangements, focusing on facilitating movement, safety, cleanliness, and basic needs for devotees during the Bhadarvi Poonam Mahamela.