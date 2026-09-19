'Trust In Constructive Politics Rooted In Nation First': Raghav Chadha On ABVP Victory In DUSU Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member Raghav Chadha on Saturday said the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) victory in the Delhi University Students' Union polls shows students have placed their trust in a "constructive politics rooted in nation first" approach.

The ABVP won three of the four posts in the Delhi University elections, with one seat going to an independent candidate.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Raghav Chadha congratulated the winners of the right-wing student outfit.

"Heartiest congratulations to ABVP on its impressive performance in the 2026 DUSU elections. The result reflects the trust Delhi University's students have placed in constructive politics rooted in nation-first, student-centric leadership," he said.

He added: "Congratulations to every ABVP 'karyakarta' whose tireless work across the University made this victory possible."

Chadha emphasised that with a good voter turnout, the mandate carries a clear responsibility to work for students' concerns and aspirations.

"May the newly elected team serve with determination and for the welfare of every student," he said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the ABVP's victory as a "message to anti-national forces who want to use youth power for their anti-national agenda".

In a post on X, HM Shah said: "Delhi University is not just a university; students come here to study from every corner of the country. The mandate of this place is a reflection of the sentiments of the youth across all of India."

"Today's splendid victory for ABVP is a clear message to those anti-national forces who want to turn the youth power into a laboratory for their anti-national agenda," he remarked.

He added: "The youth of the country today stand firmly with the ideology of Nation First, and this is the biggest message of this mandate."

Further, Amit Shah congratulated the winners of the varsity polls.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all the dedicated workers of the ABVP on their splendid victory in the Delhi University Students' Union elections," HM Shah said on X.

"This victory reflects the unwavering faith of the youth in the ABVP's ideology of 'Nation First' and its commitment to student welfare," he asserted.

Moreover, Union Minister Shah said the ABVP's workers, "drawing new energy from this victory and following the ideals of Swami Vivekananda Ji, will continue to advance the cause of student interests and nation-building relentlessly".