Reflects Students' Support Towards Nation Building Efforts: Pralhad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan Congratulate ABVP On DUSU Poll Victory

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, calling it a reflection of students' support towards the outfit's "nation building efforts".

The ABVP emerged victorious in three of the four posts in the Delhi University elections, with one being won by an Independent candidate.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said: "Heartiest congratulations to ABVP and its dedicated 'Karyakartas' on securing the posts of President, Secretary and Joint Secretary in the #DUSUElection2026."

"As a national cadre-based organisation, ABVP has consistently remained committed to student welfare, Seva and nation-building. The result reflects the support extended by Delhi University students to these efforts," he added.

Pralhad Joshi wished the newly elected representatives a successful tenure and the "very best in serving the student community".

Echoing similar view, former Union Education Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said that the ABVP's victory is a vindication of "youth's commitment to the national interest".

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the workers on the splendid victory of ABVP in the Delhi University Students' Union elections," he said in a post on X.

Dharmendra Pradhan added: "This success reflects the enthusiasm of student power, faith in the organisation, and the youth's commitment to the national interest. It is with full confidence that ABVP will continue to play such a positive role in nation-building by working tirelessly for student interests."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambit Patra asserted that ABVP's victory signifies the "failure" of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Noting that students from across the country and across communities study at the Delhi University, Patra remarked: "The 'goonj' (echo) of the mandate reflects that Rahul Gandhi, who directly controls the NSUI, has totally failed."

"While, PM Modi's 'mantra' of patriotism and development is evident at the Delhi University. This reflects that the country's current situation and its direction is in safe hands and that the nation is progressing in the right path," he added.