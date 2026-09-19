Thiruvananthapuram: 5 Year Old Boy Found Dead In Well Near Home! Read Details

Police found a five-year-old boy dead in Thiruvananthapuram after his body was recovered from a well at an empty house near his home in Kottukalkonam, Balaramapuram. Officials identified the deceased child as Deepak.

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According to the family, Deepak went missing from his home this afternoon, following which a search was launched in the surrounding areas. Police and fire force personnel joined the search operation after the family reported the child missing. During the search, the teams located Deepak inside a well at an unoccupied house situated close to his home. Fire force personnel recovered the boy's body from the well and handed it over to the authorities for further procedures.

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The incident has caused shock among residents in the area, with locals gathering near the location as the search operation continued. The circumstances that led to the child falling into the well have not yet been established. Balaramapuram police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding Deepak's disappearance and the recovery of his body from the well. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.