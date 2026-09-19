Trump Tariffs 'Unfair': India Will Buy Energy From Commercially Viable Sources, Says Mos Amid Russia-Iran Sanctions Law

MENAFN - Live Mint) After Donald Trump signed the“Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026” into law, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Saturday said India considers the tariffs being imposed“unfair” and asserted that New Delhi is making its decisions independently, without pressure from any other country.

Singh asserted that energy security remains a key priority for India and that the country will source energy from locations offering commercially viable and economical options for its people.

The legislation, signed by Trump on September 18, gives the US president powers to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries such as India and China that continue to purchase Russian oil and gas.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What is the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026?⌵

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 is a US law that authorizes the president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries, including India and China, that purchase Russian oil and gas, aiming to penalize Moscow for its ongoing war in Ukraine.

2Why does India view the new US tariffs on Russian energy purchases as unfair?⌵

India considers the US tariffs unfair because they impose pressure on its energy sourcing decisions. The Indian government asserts that it prioritizes energy security and will seek commercially viable sources independently of foreign influence.

3How might the US tariffs affect India's energy imports from Russia?⌵

The US tariffs could significantly impact India's energy imports by increasing costs and disrupting supply, particularly since Russian oil accounts for a large portion of India's crude imports amid reduced alternatives due to issues in other regions.

4Should India comply with US sanctions on Russian oil imports?⌵

India is not obligated to comply with US sanctions and has indicated it will continue sourcing Russian oil as necessary for its energy security, depending on market dynamics and the need to maintain stable supplies for its population.

5What measures is India taking to secure its energy needs despite potential US tariffs?⌵

India is diversifying its energy sources and has committed to sourcing energy from economically viable locations, while also planning to continue importing Russian crude despite potential US tariffs that may increase costs.

"We always say that these tariffs that are being imposed are very unfair. And we are not under the pressure of any country. Energy is a very primary concern of ours. And wherever we find commercially viable, economical energy sources for our country and our people, we will take energy from there," Singh told ANI.

He said the government's foremost concern is the welfare of India's 140 crore people and that it will take all necessary measures to safeguard their interests while maintaining the country's strength and stability.

"The priority of the country of India and our government is our people, our people of 140 crores. We will take every step which is necessary for the convenience of our people. We will take every strong step for the strength and stability of our country, our population of 140 crores. We have our own independent foreign policy. We will not follow any country based on what our country is doing. We will do whatever is good for our country," Singh said.

New sanctions target Russia, Iran

The new US law expands measures against Russian officials, financial institutions, defence-linked networks and the country's so-called "shadow fleet" of ships accused of transporting energy while bypassing Western restrictions. It also extends the Iran Sanctions Act for another five years.

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The legislation cleared the US Senate in August with an 86-11 vote before passing the House of Representatives 262-159 earlier this week. It was named after the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who had been a prominent supporter of the measure.

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“On Friday, September 18, 2026, the President signed into law:H.R. 5334, the“Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,” which authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran,” the White House mentioned.

Tariff powers target Russian energy buyers

One of the key provisions gives the US President authority to impose targeted tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or natural gas, along with countries accused of helping Moscow evade oil-related sanctions.

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The provision could have implications for India and China, both major purchasers of Russian crude. It establishes a legal mechanism for imposing tariffs on imports from countries that continue certain purchases of Russian energy.

The President can also waive the measures under specified circumstances, including by certifying to Congress that granting a waiver is in the national interest.