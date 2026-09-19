Manipur CM Khemchand Wishes State's 36 Sportspersons, Three Coaches At Asian Games

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 19 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday extended his best wishes to 36 sportspersons and three coaches from the state representing India at the 20th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the sportspersons from Manipur are part of the Indian contingent participating in Sepaktakraw, Rowing, Cycling, Fencing, Canoeing and Kayaking, Boxing, Weightlifting, Wushu, Judo and Hockey. The 36 athletes comprise 12 in Sepaktakraw, one in Rowing, three in Cycling, three in Fencing, six in Canoeing and Kayaking, one in Boxing, three in Weightlifting, three in Wushu, one in Judo and three in Hockey.

The Asian Games will kick off on Saturday and continue till October 4 (2026) in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya. The Games bring together athletes from across Asia in one of the continent's largest multi-sport events.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh congratulated all the sportspersons and coaches on earning the opportunity to represent the country at the Asian Games. He encouraged them to compete with confidence, discipline and determination, and to give their best in their respective events.

In a social media post, Khemchand Singh, who is a lifelong Taekwondo master, said:“I encourage our sportspersons to compete with confidence, discipline and determination, and to give their very best in their respective events. My best wishes for a successful and memorable Asian Games. May they make Manipur and the nation proud.”

The 20th edition of the Asian Games will run from Saturday, with more than 500 Indian athletes set to compete across 37 sports. Athletes from 45 countries and regions are competing across 43 sports and 469 medal events in this edition of the Asian Games. Japan will host the continental multi-sport event for the third time, having previously staged it in Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.