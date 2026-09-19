New Crypto Pepeto Announces Binance-Veteran Developer Appointment With Three Products Live And Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $6,000

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has announced the appointment of a developer with years at Binance behind him, a milestone landing with the platform already running, three finished products live today. Inflows into the new crypto bent upward within days of it, the mark of money that checks everything before it moves, and the funding round now holds over $11.04 million. SHIB's story explains the attention: its largest returns settled on wallets dated before its first exchange listing.

Pepeto lives on Ethereum and was built to cure what still hurts the network, so the Ethereum price prediction frames everything that follows.

New Crypto Pepeto Confirms Its Team Expansion While Our Ethereum Price Prediction Read Points to $6,000

The developer Pepeto announced joins a chain whose numbers are turning fast. Gas on Ethereum still stings and bridging still drags, yet the network expands anyway, and the new crypto exists to carry that expansion further.

We tested the boldest recent call ourselves. Tom Lee told Milk Road that $6,000 is actually a conservative Ethereum price prediction, per CoinEdition, and our own read of the numbers backs it. The Ethereum price sits at $2,505 today, up 31% in a month, and BitMine's treasury just crossed 5.95 million ETH, 4.9% of all supply, after adding 27,180 this week. A 4.9% supply position is not a trade; it is a balance-sheet decision, and balance sheets plan in years. Add the signal traders watch closest: coins keep leaving exchanges, net outflows holding through this week's CLARITY Act stumble, supply tightening while demand builds. Stack those facts and $6,000 stops being opinion; it becomes a supply-and-demand equation with known inputs, a 140% distance from today's Ethereum price, with Tom Lee already calling a historic fourth-quarter rally on top.

A hot Ethereum lifts everything standing on it, its tokens catch fire first, and presale pricing carries an asymmetry no large cap can offer.

New Crypto Pepeto's Announcement Completes a Platform Built to Fix Ethereum's Biggest Problems

The appointment Pepeto announced puts a Binance-trained hand on a platform that already works. Trades on PepetoSwap cost nothing, ending the fee bleed. Assets cross BNB Chain, Solana, and Ethereum in one step instead of waiting on the wrong chain. An AI scanner tears apart every contract before it can list, stopping scams before they reach a wallet. SolidProof went through the code line by line, and the cofounder's previous project, Pepe, peaked at $7 billion.

Working tools feeding the token daily, wrapped in the same viral pull that once carried Dogecoin and Shiba Inu into the billions. Utility projects lack the virality, meme projects lack the tools, and Pepeto is the only launch we tracked this cycle carrying both.

Pepe itself reached $0.000028 carrying nothing but a meme. Pepeto walks the same road holding the one advantage Pepe never owned: products that were finished before the token ever touched an exchange.

Conclusion

The appointment Pepeto announced closes the last open question about execution, and our Ethereum price prediction analysis lands on one read: this blockchain's story is still early, and Pepeto is wired into its next chapter. Crypto repeats one structure each cycle. Prices swing hard. Losses happen. And every cycle paid the early believers far more than the late arrivals. That gap is where past fortunes formed.

Three verifiable facts now define this project. The cofounder already built Pepe into a $7 billion coin, so the person steering has done it. Funding keeps landing faster than the stages can hold it, over $11.04 million in. And the utility carries a visible demand engine, because an exchange charging zero fees draws traders on its own, and every trader it draws feeds the token by design.

The rules of early-stage tokens are fixed by contract, not marketing: allocation is limited, time is limited, and a token's pre-listing price is by definition the lowest it will ever be offered at. The buyers history still talks about are the ones who entered at exactly that stage.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

How high can the Ethereum price prediction go in 2026?

Tom Lee calls $6,000 a conservative Ethereum price prediction per CoinEdition, with the Ethereum price at $2,505 after a 31% climb in one month. That target sits roughly 140% above today.

What did Pepeto announce this week?

Pepeto announced a developer with years of Binance experience joining a platform with three live products, a SolidProof audit, more than $11.04 million raised, and a cofounder whose previous project peaked at $7 billion.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

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