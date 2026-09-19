Meghalaya Poised For Tourism Boom, Foreign Tourist Arrivals To Rise: Union Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, has expressed confidence that Meghalaya will witness a significant increase in international tourist arrivals in the coming years, highlighting the state's natural beauty, cultural heritage and untapped tourism potential.

Describing Meghalaya as one of the most beautiful destinations in the world, Margherita said the northeastern state offers visitors much more than its picturesque hills and lush green landscapes. The Union Minister emphasised that Meghalaya's rich biodiversity, diverse flora and fauna, scenic surroundings, traditional lifestyles, art, culture and indigenous textiles collectively contribute to its distinctive tourism appeal.

He stressed the need to promote these unique features more effectively on international platforms to attract visitors from across the globe and provide them with greater exposure to the state's natural and cultural heritage.

According to Margherita, Meghalaya possesses considerable potential to emerge as a prominent international tourism destination, provided its distinctive attractions are strategically showcased and promoted.

The Minister said the Central Government was undertaking multiple initiatives at different levels to promote tourism in Meghalaya and the wider northeastern region. These efforts, he said, are intended to strengthen the tourism sector, develop the region's potential and enhance the Northeast's visibility on both India's and the global tourism map.

Margherita also assured that the Centre would continue extending support to tourism-related development projects in Meghalaya. He indicated that coordinated efforts involving tourism promotion and development initiatives would be important in unlocking the state's tourism opportunities.

The Union Minister further expressed optimism that sustained promotion of Meghalaya's natural landscapes, cultural traditions and indigenous heritage would contribute to a substantial rise in foreign tourist arrivals in the years ahead.

His remarks come amid efforts to expand tourism opportunities in the Northeast by highlighting the region's environmental wealth and cultural diversity.

Meghalaya, known for its rolling hills, waterfalls, living root bridges and distinctive indigenous traditions, remains an important tourism destination in the northeastern region. The state's tourism potential extends across nature-based travel, cultural experiences and traditional crafts, offering opportunities for wider international outreach.

Margherita's comments underline the Centre's stated focus on promoting Meghalaya's tourism assets and supporting development initiatives aimed at increasing the state's appeal among international visitors.