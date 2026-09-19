Aadhaar Authentication Mandatory For Subsidised LPG Refills From Oct 1

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Domestic LPG consumers will be required to complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) to continue booking cooking gas refills at the regulated price with government subsidy from October 1, 2026, according to an official statement on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the decision is aimed at ensuring that subsidised LPG reaches eligible households while preventing diversion of domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use.

The government said linking LPG connections with Aadhaar-authenticated consumers would help eliminate duplicate and ineligible connections and improve the targeting of subsidies.

However, consumers who have already completed biometric Aadhaar authentication will not be required to undergo the process again and can continue booking refills as usual.

Those who have not completed authentication will be able to access subsidised refills only after the process is completed, it added.

Consumers can complete BAA through multiple channels. Authentication can be carried out during LPG cylinder delivery using a mobile application operated by the delivery personnel at LPG distributor showrooms or through the mobile applications of oil marketing companies, the government said.

Moreover, Indane customers can use IndianOil ONE, Bharatgas consumers can access HelloBPCL, while HP Gas users can complete the process through HP PAY.

Consumers who do not wish to complete BAA will continue to receive LPG supplies, but only at the applicable market price without subsidy.

Such consumers will need to register their preference through their oil marketing company's digital platforms, including web portals, mobile applications, WhatsApp chatbots, IVRS systems or other available channels. They will be supplied 5-kg or 10-kg cylinders, subject to local availability.

According to official data, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers had completed biometric Aadhaar authentication as of September 19 which represents almost 90 per cent of the consumer base.

The government noted that oil marketing companies have been conducting a nationwide outreach campaign since October 2023, including SMS and WhatsApp messages, field visits by distributors and delivery staff, special enrolment camps, IVRS reminders and awareness campaigns across digital and traditional media.

The government also noted that the implicit subsidy on a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder stood at around Rs 210 in September 2026.

It added that directing subsidies only to genuine beneficiaries was essential for sustaining the programme amid mounting under-recoveries borne by public sector oil marketing companies.