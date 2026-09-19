YSRCP Accuses TDP Of Using TTD Ghee Case For Political Propaganda

YSRCP Slams TDP Over TTD Ghee Case Propaganda

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Saturday accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led state government of allegedly using the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration case as a tool for political propaganda. Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, Perni Nani said that the latest Enforcement Directorate statement had brought the facts to light. Chandrababu Naidu must now answer for his allegations and explain why the sacred prasadam was used for political propaganda.

Venkataramaiah's remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested one of the co-conspirators, Kailash Chand Mangla, in connection with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration case for allegedly facilitating the procurement of adulterants and manufacturing adulterated ghee at his factory premises. According to the ED investigation, "adulterated ghee was allegedly manufactured using Refined Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palmolein and various chemicals, including MG-90, Monoglycerides, Myvacet Soft 400 and Acetic Acid Ester, and was subsequently supplied as Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee for supply to TTD."

Allegations of Liquor Scam as Diversion Tactic

Meanwhile, the former Minister Perni Nani further accused the TDP coalition government of using the alleged liquor scam to target former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and divert public attention from its failure to implement the Super Six promises, support drought-hit farmers, address DSC recruitment irregularities, control illegal liquor sales and resolve the problems of students and unemployed youth.

According to Perni Nani, the SIT had investigated the case for nearly two years but failed to recover even one rupee, claiming that TDP leaders initially called it a Rs 1 lakh crore scam, asserting that figure was later reduced to Rs 44,000 crore, Rs 33,000 crore and then to Rs 3,000 crore.“What has the SIT achieved after two years? This investigation is continuing like a never-ending television serial,” he said.

Questions Raised Over Witness Credibility

Perni Nani alleged that Satyaprasad, earlier shown as an accused, was now being turned into an approver to create a fresh story against Jagan. He said Satyaprasad's statement contained only hearsay and no direct evidence.“When did Satyaprasad meet Jagan? Where did the alleged transactions take place? Where was the money recovered?” he asked. The TDP government must explain why an accused was not arrested, allowed to obtain bail, and subsequently turned into an approver," he said.

He also demanded transparency over liquor-shop tenders, belt shops, unauthorised sales and inflated prices. The government must disclose where its promised quality liquor is actually being sold for Rs 99.

Calls for Probe into DSC Recruitment

Perni Nani demanded a comprehensive inquiry into alleged DSC recruitment irregularities. Officials must verify the TET marks, merit records and caste certificates of newly appointed teachers and compare the 2018 and latest DSC lists. (ANI)

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