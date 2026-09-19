Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Furiously Shuts Down Trolls Over Weight

Known for shutting down naysayers, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to confront online trolls head-on in an upcoming Bigg Boss 20 episode. Just hours before Saturday night's Weekend Ka Vaar, the makers dropped a fiery promo featuring Salman losing his cool with contestants and addressing recent online comments about his appearance head-on.

The video shows Salman talking about him being trolled for gaining weight. He talked about how people said 'bhai mota hogaya hai' and trolled him. He then lost his cool and said, "Karlo na troll, ye lo." The promo also captures furious Salman taking off his hat and jacket as he confronts the housemates.

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants

'Bigg Boss 20' premiered on September 6, 2026. The house is already split into two clear groups: Group 1: Kanika Mann, Arishfa Khan, Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Uditi Singh, Gullu, and Qazi Touqeer. Group 2: Yung DSA, Amrapali Dubey, ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Love Gill, Aasif Khan, and Mary Kom.

On the Film Front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman has 'Maatrubhumi,' directed by Apoorva Lakhia, in his kitty. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' and was initially scheduled to release in April. However, its release was later postponed and a new release date has not yet been announced.

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