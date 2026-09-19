Steward Group Launches New Independent Portfolio Management Firm In Partnership With Purpose Advisor Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steward Group Advisory Inc. ("Steward Group") and Purpose Advisor Solutions ("Advisor Solutions") today announced the launch of Steward Group as an independent portfolio management business operating on the Advisor Solutions platform. The newly formed firm is based in Cambridge, Ontario, serving entrepreneurs, business owners, and families across Southwestern Ontario.

Steward Group is a registered portfolio manager in Ontario. The new firm carries forward the team and client relationships of the wealth management practice that previously operated within a CIRO investment dealer. Steward Group selected Advisor Solutions to provide the operating platform for the new firm, taking on the technology and day-to-day infrastructure so the team can focus on what it does best: planning-first, goals-based advice for business owners, professionals and their families whose needs do not always fit the model larger firms are built around.

"We built this firm because clients deserve advice and experience that is in their best interests," said Megan Rooney, CEO of Steward Group. "Going independent lets us do what we've always done best, be good stewards for our clients where we sit down with a family or a business owner, understand what they're actually trying to build, and put a plan behind it, but now with far more control over how we build portfolios and serve our clients. Advisor Solutions gives us the infrastructure to make the transition to independence where our team can stay focused on the people we serve instead of the mechanics of transactions through multiple departments and systems."

Rob Knight, the founder and Senior Advisor of Steward Group, launched the practice more than 36 years ago, building its reputation serving "millionaire-next-door" retail clients, business owners, entrepreneurs, and multi-generational families in rural and suburban Southwestern Ontario. Rob is excited and energized to be directly involved with the leadership and delivery of these new capabilities to current and new clients and to serve as Chair for Steward Group Advisory Inc.

"Steward Group represents exactly the kind of specialized, values-driven advisory practice that our platform is designed to support," said Jeff Gans, Chief Customer Officer of Purpose Advisor Solutions. "Megan, Rob, and their team have built a genuinely differentiated practice with a planning-first philosophy that demands the right platform to enable their robust client experience. We're proud to provide the infrastructure that lets Steward Group scale that experience while staying true to what made the practice successful."

Steward Group is committed to growing its advisor and planning talent across Southwestern Ontario to provide outstanding advice to a growing base of clients. Advisor Solutions is focused on building out its platform to support the success of its growing network of independent advisory firms across Canada; providing the technology, expert guidance, and connections that allow advisors to focus on what matters most: building strong client relationships and delivering sound financial strategies.

About Steward Group

Steward Group is an independent portfolio management firm based in Cambridge, Ontario, serving nearly 300 households across Southwestern Ontario. Founded on a "we listen", planning-first, team-based approach to wealth management, Steward Group serves business owners, entrepreneurs, and families building generational wealth, with a focus on jargon-free, approachable advice and no investment minimums. Steward Group is a registered portfolio manager in Ontario and has applied for registration in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia. For more information, please visit stewardgroup.ca.

About Purpose Advisor Solutions

Purpose Advisor Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Purpose Unlimited, is an innovative financial services firm providing modern client and practice management technology and value-added services to enable independent portfolio management and financial advisory businesses in Canada. Recognized by Wealth Professional Magazine as the 2023 WealthTech Service Provider of the Year, Purpose Advisor Solutions' end-to-end solution simplifies the advisor practice and makes it easier for clients to access better services to achieve their financial goals. For more information, please visit .

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

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905-580-1257