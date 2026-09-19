'Message To Anti-National Forces': HM Shah On ABVP's Victory In DUSU Polls (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday termed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls as "message to anti-national forces who want to use youth power for their anti-national agenda".

The ABVP emerged victorious in three of the four posts in the Delhi University elections, with one being won by an Independent candidate.

Taking to the social media platform X, Union Minister Shah said: "Delhi University is not just a university; students come here to study from every corner of the country. The mandate of this place is a reflection of the sentiments of the youth across all of India."

"Today's splendid victory for ABVP is a clear message to those anti-national forces who want to turn the youth power into a laboratory for their anti-national agenda," he remarked.

Union Minister Shah also added: "The youth of the country today stand firmly with the ideology of 'Nation First', and this is the biggest message of this mandate."

In an earlier post on X, Amit Shah congratulated the winners of the varsity polls.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all the dedicated workers of the ABVP on the splendid victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections."

"This victory reflects the unwavering faith of the youth in the ABVP's ideology of 'Nation First' and its commitment to student welfare," he asserted.

Union Minister Shah added: "I am fully confident that the ABVP's workers, drawing new energy from this victory and following the ideals of Swami Vivekananda Ji, will continue to relentlessly advance the cause of student interests and nation-building."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also termed ABVP's victory a "symbol of the unwavering faith of the youth in the 'Nation First' policy".

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all workers on the splendid success of ABVP in the Delhi University Students' Union elections," he said in a post on X.

The Defence Minister also added: "I am confident that ABVP will continue to work with the same dedication and commitment to student interests, national service, and nation-building."

Echoing similar view, BJP President Nitin Nabin said that the victory reflects the "youth's continued faith in positive and constructive student politics, rooted in the spirit of 'Nation First', and their strong resolve to contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'".