NYSE: DKS: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

Affected DKS Investor Summary



Who: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS )

What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Class Period: September 8, 2025 through August 24, 2026

Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: November 3, 2026

Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's inventory and promotional activity. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DICK'S) (NYSE: DKS) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DICK'S common stock between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and is captioned Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #295 Pension Fund v. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., No. 2:26-cv-01860 (W.D. Pa.). Investors have until November 3, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired DICK'S common stock and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorney href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""> Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at .... There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DICK'S cleanup efforts concerning Foot Locker's inventory were not complete, and, in fact, Foot Locker remained saddled with unproductive and stagnant legacy footwear; (2) Foot Locker heavily relied on legacy footwear products that were particularly vulnerable to intensifying promotional pressures across the athletic footwear industry; (3) in turn, DICK'S was significantly exposed to an industry-wide environment of excess inventory and resulting promotional activity; (4) accordingly, DICK'S was unable to achieve the sales growth, margins, and profits it touted to investors; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did DICK'S Stock Drop?

On August 25, 2026, before the markets opened, DICK'S announced disappointing second quarter 2026 financial results, including adjusted earnings per share and revenue from Foot Locker that fell well short of analyst estimates. DICK'S also reduced its full year 2026 consolidated net sales guidance. DICK'S attributed the poor results, in part, to the athletic footwear marketplace having become“increasingly promotional” and“inventory levels [] building up across parts of the industry, leading to a much more promotional environment” which negatively impacted Foot Locker's business. On this news, the price of DICK'S common stock declined $55.02 per share, or approximately 30.7%, from a close of $179.33 per share on August 24, 2026, to close at $124.31 per share on August 25, 2026.

WHAT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by November 3, 2026.Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you.Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. INVESTORS :

DICK'S investors may, no later than November 3, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages DICK'S investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.



CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

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