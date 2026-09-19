Youth's Role Crucial For 'Viksit Bharat': Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday interacted with students during a 'Yuva Vidyarthi Samvad' programme held at a private hotel in Kashipur, listening to their views and suggestions and discussing the role of youth in achieving the goal of a developed India. More than 1,400 students from 17 schools participated in the interaction.

Youth's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'

Addressing the students, Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' before the country, and the contribution of the youth will be crucial in turning this vision into reality.

“Young people have a new vision, out-of-the-box thinking and, most importantly, the passion to achieve something,” Dhami said, adding that whenever he gets an opportunity to visit different parts of the state, he makes it a point to interact with students and youth.

The Chief Minister said interactions with young people make him realise that the youth of the country are highly aware and have a deep understanding of various issues. Referring to the government's recent initiative seeking suggestions under 'Mere Sapno Ka Uttarakhand', Dhami said students had given valuable suggestions on various issues concerning the state.

He said the ideas shared by the youth have further strengthened his belief that Uttarakhand's future is in capable hands.

State's Commitment to Youth Development

“Uttarakhand may be a small state, but the dreams of its youth are not small,” Dhami said, adding that the younger generation not only dreams big but also has the courage to turn those dreams into reality.

He said the youth will play a key role in building both a developed Uttarakhand and a developed India, and have the potential to bring laurels to the state and country on global platforms.

Dhami said the state government's resolve has been that no talented boy or girl in Uttarakhand should be left behind due to lack of opportunities.

He said the government is continuously expanding the virtual classroom network and has established 189 Atal Utkrisht Schools to strengthen the quality of education. An NCERT-based curriculum has also been implemented in government schools.

The Chief Minister said financial assistance is being provided to girl students under the Nanda Gaura Yojana. He added that the country's fifth Science City is being developed in Dehradun, while STEM labs, science and innovation activities and child science programmes are being promoted to encourage scientific thinking, creativity and practical learning among students.

He said the government wants young people to aspire not only to become job seekers but also job creators, and is promoting startups, innovation and demand-based skill development.

Dhami said efforts are also being made to create industrial and employment opportunities within the state so that young people do not have to leave their homes and the hills in search of better opportunities. He added that world-class sports policies and sports complexes are also being developed.

Empowerment and Personal Responsibility

“Government can provide youth with opportunities, resources and platforms, but converting those opportunities into success is entirely in their own hands,” Dhami said, urging students to work hard, study diligently and, above all, believe in themselves.

Referring to former President and eminent scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Dhami said his life remains an inspiring example and teaches that no matter how difficult the circumstances, a person can reach their destination if they have the desire to learn.

A Call Against Drug Abuse

The Chief Minister also urged the youth to stay away from drugs, saying addiction not only destroys an individual's life but also the dreams of an entire family.

He called upon students to take a pledge to stay away from drugs and encourage their friends and peers to do the same.

Dhami said the youth are the real drivers of Uttarakhand's development journey and their ideas and hard work will take Devbhoomi to new heights.

Interactive Q & A Session

During the interactive session, Dhami responded to questions from students on a range of issues, including the Youth Commission, Uttarakhand's development, the Agniveer scheme, cybercrime, artificial intelligence and corruption.

On Youth Employment and State Vision

Responding to a question from student Shaurya, Dhami said the proposed Youth Commission would work towards creating employment opportunities for young people after completion of their studies and connecting them with government services.

Answering Daksh's question on the 'Uttarakhand of our dreams', Dhami said the government aims to build a state where young people do not have to migrate for education, employment and skill development. He said modern facilities in healthcare, education and connectivity are being developed within the state, while efforts are being made to ensure farmers get local markets and fair prices for their produce.

On Agniveer Scheme, AI and Technology

Responding to Chandra's question about the future of Agniveer soldiers, Dhami said the government is fully committed to their future, and an Agniveer Cell is being constituted for the purpose.

On Khushi's question about artificial intelligence and technology, Dhami said AI is both a challenge and a major opportunity. He urged students to adapt to technological changes and remain aware of new developments in science and technology.

On Tackling Corruption

Responding to Prabhjot's question on curbing corruption, Dhami reiterated the state government's commitment to a transparent, corruption-free and empowered Uttarakhand.

He said the government is working under a“zero tolerance” policy against corruption and is committed to eliminating it. Dhami urged citizens to report if anyone demands a bribe or exerts undue pressure in exchange for getting work done by calling the toll-free number 1064 or using the relevant mobile application.

He assured that the identity of complainants is kept confidential and complaints are promptly investigated by special teams.“Our state is Devbhoomi, and its functioning should be completely transparent and corruption-free,” Dhami said. (ANI)

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