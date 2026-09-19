ABVP's DUSU Win A Message To Anti-National Forces: Amit Shah

Amit Shah Hails 'Splendid Victory'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on its victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, where the organisation secured three of the four key posts, saying the mandate reflected the sentiments of the youth across the country.

In a post on X, Shah said the result reflected the sentiments of the youth across the country, adding that the victory was a clear message to those who, according to him, wanted to turn youth power into a "laboratory" for an "anti-national agenda."

He said, "Delhi University is not just a university; students come here to study from every corner of the country. The mandate of this place is a reflection of the sentiments of the youth across all of India. Today's splendid victory for @ABVPVoice is a clear message to those anti-national forces who want to turn the youth power into a laboratory for their anti-national agenda. The youth of the country today stand firmly with the ideology of Nation First, and this is the biggest message of this mandate."

Hailing ABVP and its workers, Shah said, "Heartfelt congratulations to all the dedicated workers of the council on the splendid victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections."

Shah said the result reflected the youth's trust in the organisation's ideology and commitment towards student welfare.

"This victory reflects the unwavering trust of the youth in the council's ideology of 'Nation First' and its commitment to student welfare. I am fully confident that the council's workers, drawing new energy from this victory and following the ideals of Swami Vivekananda Ji, will continue to relentlessly advance the cause of student interests and nation-building," he added.

'Rejection of Politics of Lies': BJP

BJP National Media Co-convener Sidharth Yadav said the ABVP victory reflected students' rejection of what he described as "politics of lies, deceit and propaganda."

He said, "The ABVP emerged victorious. This clearly demonstrates that the students of Delhi University have effectively shut down the shop of Rahul Gandhi's politics-a brand of politics built on lies, deceit, and propaganda. This is a massive mandate."

Yadav further said, "The Delhi University Students' Union election is the largest student union election in the world. The Delhi University Students' Union election acted as a litmus test-one that Rahul Gandhi has failed miserably. I believe today serves as a reality check for him. The students of Delhi University have proven that the politics of propaganda, lies, falsehood, and negativity have no place in this country..."

DUSU Election Results

These remarks came after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured three of the four key posts in the DUSU elections, with Yash Dabas winning the President post, Riya Chhawdi securing the Secretary position and Lakshya Raj Singh winning the Joint Secretary post. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member, won the Vice President post.

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