In Major Reshuffle, Uttar Pradesh Transfers 35 IPS Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh has ordered the transfer of 35 IPS officers in a major reshuffle announced on Saturday. The changes cover officers from the 2014 to 2022 batches and affect several key positions in police commissionerates and districts across the state.

Charu Nigam of the 2014 batch has been shifted from the post of Police Superintendent of UP-112 in Lucknow to Commandant of the 47th Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary in Ghaziabad. Shravan Kumar Singh has been moved from Deputy Commissioner of Police in Kanpur Nagar to the same rank in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Pramod Kumar has been transferred from Deputy Commissioner of Police in Varanasi to Police Superintendent at the Cyber Headquarters in Lucknow, while Ravi Shankar Nim goes from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Commandant of the 2nd Battalion of the Special Security Force in Gorakhpur. Atul Sharma-II has been posted as Police Superintendent at the Intelligence Headquarters in Lucknow after serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Agra.

Sonam Kumar shifts from Agra to Prayagraj as Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Ravindra Kumar moves from Kanpur Nagar to Agra in the same capacity. Neeraj Kumar Pandey has been transferred from Prayagraj to Police Superintendent at the Police Headquarters in Prayagraj.

Mamta Rani Chaudhary goes from Lucknow Commissionerate to Police Superintendent in the CID at Lucknow, while Mohd. Irfan Ansari has been shifted from Prayagraj Police Headquarters to CID Headquarters in Lucknow. Saad Miya Khan and Syed Ali Abbas have exchanged postings between Gautam Buddh Nagar and Agra.

Shruti Srivastava has been moved from Varanasi to Prayagraj as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. Vikram Dahiya has been moved from Pilibhit to Chandauli as Additional Police Superintendent, while Ayush Srivastava has been shifted from Jaunpur to Unnao as Police Superintendent of the city.

Rajesh Gunawat has been promoted and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Varanasi, and Anant Chandrashekhar moves from Chandauli to Jaunpur as Police Superintendent of the city.

Among the 2022 batch officers, Devesh Chaturvedi goes from Ayodhya to Ambedkar Nagar as Additional Police Superintendent, Vivek Tiwari from Kheri to Barabanki, and Sumit Sudhakar Ramteke from Kanpur Nagar to Sambhal. Ariba Noman has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Kanpur Nagar, Manoj Kumar Yadav to Agra in the same rank, and Rijul to Ghaziabad. Gautam Rai shifts within Bijnor to the rural charge, while Mavis Talk moves from Banda to Sonbhadra.

Several SPS officers have also been reassigned. Jitendra Kumar Srivastava goes to Lucknow Commissionerate, Kapil Dev Singh to the Traffic Headquarters in Lucknow, Gyanendra Nath Prasad to Agra, Balwant Kumar Chaudhary to Ghaziabad, Abhay Nath Tripathi to Kanpur Nagar, Harendra Kumar to Agra, Rajesh Kumar Pandey to Varanasi, Harendra Pratap Yadav to UP-112 in Lucknow, Kuldeep Singh to the 43rd Battalion PAC in Etah and Vineet Bhatnagar to Varanasi. The officers have been directed to join their new assignments at the earliest.