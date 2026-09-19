L-G Sinha Lays Foundation Stone Of Mata Lalleshwari Heritage Centre In Jammu

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Sept 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Mata Lalleshwari Cultural Cum Heritage Centre at Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan at Thalwal in Jammu.

The project, sanctioned under the Capex budget with an allocation of Rs 4.5 crore, is envisioned as a landmark initiative to preserve and promote the timeless legacy of Yogini Lalleshwari.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir has, since ancient times, been a cradle of sages, saints and seekers of truth.

The Centre, dedicated to Mata Lalleshwari, will embody India's civilisational consciousness and serve as a beacon of cultural harmony, spiritual tourism, and academic research.

"This project reminds us of our timeless civilisational consciousness. Today, we stand at a significant juncture in our history, where the blessings of our ancestors and their timeless wisdom are converging with the aspirations for a confident, developed and self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir," L-G Sinha said.

The L-G underlined that Mata Lalleshwari's teachings transcended social divisions and embodied the ideals of tolerance, equality and inner transformation.

"Her verse, resonating with the highest truths of the Upanishads, continue to inspire generations."

"The Centre will act as a living repository of her philosophy, enabling scholars, artists and seekers to engage with her wisdom and disseminate it globally through modern platforms," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also added that the centre will not be merely a physical structure but an institutional foundation for cultural preservation.

"It will host exhibitions, translation initiatives, and archival facilities, while also fostering fellowships in Kashmir Shaivism."

"The Centre will empower youth through art and creative expression, promote social harmony, and strengthen national integration," the L-G said.

He emphasised that cultural and heritage centres are a national imperative.

He said that beyond economic growth, a nation requires civilisational memory and moral direction.

"The Mata Lalleshwari Centre will reconnect society with its roots, provide spiritual resources for mental peace, and contribute to grassroots economic vitality by attracting seekers, historians and tourists.

"The initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently underscored the importance of integrating heritage with development. The Centre will stand as a monument to India's cultural soul and a source of national strength," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He added that he has been constantly reminding the society that a tree without roots cannot withstand a storm and in the same way, a society disconnected from its foundational visionaries, cultural heritage and the philosophy of its sages loses its balance, sensitivity and sense of direction.

"In today's fast-paced life, people are facing unprecedented mental stress, crises of identity and the challenges of existential loneliness."

"It is equally true that external, material success alone cannot fill the emptiness within. I believe that the teachings of saints such as Mata Lalleshwari, and the cultural centre dedicated to her, will help fill that void and provide spiritual resources for self-discipline, mental peace and emotional resilience."

"Mata Lalleshwari Cultural and Heritage Centre will contribute to spiritual tourism and economic revitalisation. In this sacred land, where holy pilgrimage sites, ancient temples and centres of spiritual practice are spread across the region, this centre will attract seekers, historians and travellers from all over the world," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Brij Mohan Sharma, Culture Department Principal Secretary; Ramesh Kumar, Jammu Divisional Commissioner; Tejinder Singh, Jammu Inspector General of Police; Shridhar Patil, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JSK) Range; Rakesh Minhas, Jammu Deputy Commissioner; K.K. Sidha, Archives, Archaeology and Museums Director; Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner; Dileep Pandita, Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan Trust President; Ashok Kaw, Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan Trust General Secretary; Chand Ji Pandita, Organising Secretary; and other members of the Trust, senior officials, prominent citizens and devotees in large number attended the foundation stone laying ceremony.