Gujarat Dy CM Joins Cleanliness, Temple Maintenance Drives During 'Seva Yatra'

MENAFN - IANS) Panchmahal, Sep 19 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday joined Seva Yatris in cleanliness and maintenance activities at Ghoghamba in Panchmahal district as the Seva Sankalp bike rally passed through the area.

Sanghavi reached the Ghoghamba Bus Station along with the Seva Yatris and participated in a cleanliness 'shramdaan', personally removing litter from the premises.

The activity aimed to promote cleanliness and the message of service among citizens during the bike rally.

During the drive, Sanghavi also interacted with sanitation workers and appreciated their contribution towards keeping villages and the country clean and healthy.

He thanked the workers for their dedicated service and expressed gratitude on behalf of the people. Local officials and a large number of Seva Yatris attended the programme.

Later, Sanghavi and the Seva Yatris undertook another 'shramdaan' at the Bhathiji Maharaj Temple near Ghoghamba, where they painted and maintained the temple premises.

Sanghavi said that maintaining cleanliness and preserving religious and sacred places is the collective responsibility of citizens.

"The Seva Yatra is encouraging young people in villages to contribute to such activities and promote the preservation of culture and cleanliness," he added.

The activities formed part of the Seva Sankalp bike rally, with the Seva Yatris undertaking service-oriented activities during their journey through Gujarat.

Earlier, Sanghavi also interacted with farmers at the Natural Farming University in Halol as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

He inspected natural farming and its production process and spoke about the role of youths and citizens in carrying forward the service activities associated with the campaign.

During the interaction, Sanghavi highlighted the annual assistance of Rs 6,000 provided to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 24-hour electricity supply, irrigation water for farms and free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He also appealed to the farmers present to undertake at least 25 minutes of voluntary labour in the coming month as part of cleanliness and other service activities.