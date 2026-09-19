Bihar CM Launches National Innovation Challenge, Flags Off Car Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday inaugurated the National Innovation Challenge, organised as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (Service Pledge Campaign), by lighting a ceremonial lamp at Ramandal.

He also launched the National Innovation Challenge portal.

At the beginning of the programme, Choudhary flagged off 25 vehicles participating in the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Car Rally. He later visited the innovation exhibition, inspected various stalls, and interacted with young entrepreneurs to learn about their startup innovations, products, and technologies.

Addressing the gathering, Choudhary welcomed participants and said the spirit of service must be accompanied by a collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public service, adding that PM Modi's vision and emphasis on innovation continue to inspire the country.

Choudhary said the state government was working towards these objectives, with service, innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship playing an important role in Bihar's development. He emphasised that the state's large youth population and workforce should be viewed as an asset and transformed into a driving force for development rather than a challenge.

He said initiatives such as the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and the Seva First Innovation Challenge (East Zone) were encouraging young people to embrace service, innovation, and new ideas.

The Chief Minister highlighted that technology was being used to simplify citizens' lives. The government had transferred financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of nine lakh flood-affected families. He added that the government stood firmly with families affected by disasters and was making every possible effort to support them.

Highlighting Bihar's digital transformation, Choudhary said UPI had revolutionised digital transactions and noted its widespread use in India. He said Bihar had created a conducive environment for industrial investment, with land already allocated to around 1,000 industrial units. The government has set a target of establishing 10,000 industries in Bihar over the next five years.

Referring to migration for employment, Choudhary said around 12 lakh people from Bihar currently migrate to other states for wage-based work. The government's objective, he said, was to create sufficient employment opportunities within Bihar so that people would not have to leave the state.

The Chief Minister said young entrepreneurs could play a significant role in transforming Bihar's development trajectory through startups and assured them of government support. He also highlighted initiatives to promote innovation in the information technology sector through the Bihar Tech Portal for Innovation in the IT Sector.

Choudhary said the government was accelerating work in education. He said the government had established 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools. Through the Vidyarthi Sathi app, students have access to live classes and preparation facilities for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE. The government is also providing 24x7 online tutoring and mentorship services.

According to the Chief Minister, around 1.42 lakh students were accessing online learning facilities even at 1 am, with teachers available to address their queries. He said about 75,000 teachers had enrolled in the initiative. Choudhary described the availability of teachers online around the clock as a significant achievement, saying it was helping students resolve academic queries and receive timely guidance.

He also said Bihar had recently recruited 2,500 Assistant Professors. Referring to his interaction with the newly recruited faculty, he said many had previously taught in other parts of the country. Choudhary expressed satisfaction that these teachers would now contribute to educating students, particularly in rural areas of Bihar.