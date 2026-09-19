Pune Beer Bar Owner Shot Dead In Shirur Over Old Payment Dispute CCTV Captures Attack

A 33-year-old beer bar operator was shot dead in Shirur taluka of Pune, Maharashtra on Friday morning over suspected dispute. The deceased has been identified as Harish alias Hari Dadabhau Gangawane, a resident of Pritam Prakash Nagar in Shirur. Police have identified Rohit Sonawane, 23, Aniket Gavhane, 23, and Aditya Pawar, 24, as suspects in the murder.

PN | Two Shootings, One Big Question for Pune Rural Police | Within just days, two people have been shot dead in Pune Rural September 9, 28-year-old Sagar Palve was brutally killed in Ranje village near Khed Shivapur. The accused are still at large, on September... twitter/l0WwqPcr7k

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A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Shirur town of Pune district on Friday morning, with police examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers incident took place around 6.30am near Ambedkar Nagar victim, identified as Hari... twitter/0RKzm9strD

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Gangawane shot in narrow lane

The incident took place around 6.30 am near Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk in Shirur. According to police, Gangawane was travelling on a motorcycle with a friend when the three suspects allegedly followed them.

The accused allegedly opened fire using country-made pistols. A bullet struck Gangawane, who collapsed at the spot. His friend, who was riding pillion, escaped unhurt.

Residents alerted Shirur police after hearing gunshots. A police team led by police inspector Vinod Patil reached the scene, while forensic personnel examined the spot and collected evidence. Empty cartridges were also recovered.

Gangawane was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Previous dispute under scanner

A preliminary police investigation has pointed towards an earlier dispute. Gangawane operated a beer bar, and police said the accused had visited the establishment a few months ago.

A quarrel reportedly broke out over payment, following which Gangawane allegedly assaulted them. Police suspect the incident left the men angry and seeking revenge.

Investigators said the suspects confronted Gangawane near Ambedkar Chowk on Thursday night. A quarrel followed, but local residents intervened and the men left.

Gangawane later went with his friend to a relative of one of the suspects in the early hours of Friday. The relative reportedly called the suspect and asked him to avoid further confrontation.

However, police allege that the three men later followed Gangawane and opened fire.

Police teams search for suspects

Police teams led by Shirur police inspector Vinod Patil and local crime branch inspector Pramod Kshirsagar have been sent to different locations to trace the suspects.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined to establish the sequence of events. Police said further investigation is underway.