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Post On September 20 - Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Day Shared On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Pages (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Post on the occasion of September 20 - Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Day has been published on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages.
The post reads: "September 20 - State Sovereignty Day."
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