Baku Declaration On Establishing Turkic Union Of Composers Signed (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Declaration on the establishment of the Turkic Union of Composers (TUC) has been signed within the framework of the 1st Congress (Kurultai) of Composers of the Turkic World, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Besides, the Congress has discussed the draft charter of a new international professional organization.

The establishment of the TUC became one of the key milestones of the Congress (Kurultai). The new organization aims to bring together composers, musicologists, performers, conservatories, music academies and creative unions across the Turkic countries by laying the foundation for international cooperation.

The Baku Declaration has laid a foundation for further professional interaction among representatives of the music sector in Turkic countries. The TUC will prioritize maintenance and development of the common music legacy, support of contemporary schools of composition, fostering creative and academic exchanges, the creation of joint musical works and projects, and promotion of the music of the Turkic peoples on international stage.

“We seek to create a vibrant musical space in which the rich heritage of the Turkic peoples becomes a source of new works, professional cooperation and international cultural dialogue. The First (Congress) Kurultai in Baku and the establishment of the Turkic Union of Composers (TUC) open a new chapter in the history of musical diplomacy of the Turkic world”, said Professor Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

It is particularly symbolic that the TUC was established in Azerbaijan – a country with outstanding musical traditions that has given world culture such great composers as Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov and many others.

The 1st Kurultai of Composers of the Turkic World is being held on September 18-20, 2026, within the framework of the 18th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The Kurultai organizers are the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, in cooperation with the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku, the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

The Kurultai is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkic Studies Congress, the 885th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi, and the 585th anniversary of the outstanding Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi.

Representatives of the musical communities of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Turkmenistan are participating in the event.

The main goal of the Kurultai is to create a unified musical space for the Turkic world and to strengthen professional ties among representatives of the music industry. The event will address issues related to the preservation and development of the shared musical heritage, support for contemporary schools of composition, the creation of collaborative musical works, the development of creative and academic exchanges, and the promotion of the music of the Turkic world on the international stage.

The Kurultai's program includes sessions, meetings, academic discussions, an international roundtable, thematic exhibitions, as well as concerts featuring symphonic, chamber, and traditional music.

One of the Kurultai's key outcomes will be the establishment of the Turkic Union of Composers (TUC), which aims to bring together composers, musicologists, performers, and representatives of leading musical organizations from the countries of the Turkic world.

The establishment of the TUC creates a new institutional platform for cooperation among composers and musical organizations of the Turkic world, uniting historical musical heritage with contemporary professional and creative interaction.