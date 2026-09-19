Delhi Govt Approves Notification Of 1,000 Acres Of Southern Ridge As Reserved Forest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) In a significant step to strengthen Delhi's ecological security, green cover, and air quality, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the notification of around 1,000 acres (400 hectares) of additional land in the Southern Ridge as reserved forest.

With this decision, the notified Ridge area will increase to around 13,000 acres (5,250 hectares), an official statement said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision has been taken under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

The Delhi Ridge is not only a part of the capital's natural heritage but also its green protective shield, she said.

“Protecting the Ridge is not limited to preserving trees and forest areas; it is directly linked to Delhi's clean air, biodiversity, temperature regulation and environmental security,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is working to provide permanent statutory protection to as many eligible areas of the Ridge as possible, while also giving special attention to the scientific restoration of degraded ecological areas.

She said the final notification process for various areas of the Ridge had been pending for a long time.

She said the BJP government has made it a priority and has accelerated the process. The government aims to ensure the protection, scientific restoration, and revival of the Delhi Ridge so this natural area remains protected for future generations.

She said that as an extension of the Aravalli mountain range, the Delhi Ridge is among the capital's most important natural green areas. Along with conserving biodiversity, controlling dust and regulating local temperatures, it strengthens Delhi's natural capacity to deal with the impacts of air pollution and climate change.

The Southern Ridge is an important ecological link at the northern end of the Aravallis and is also regarded as the capital's 'green lung' and a carbon sink.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that providing legal protection to the land is not the government's only objective; reviving the Ridge's ecosystem is equally important. With this objective, the government is advancing scientific ecological restoration in accordance with the Ridge Working Plan.

She said special emphasis is being placed on promoting native species, restoring degraded areas, and scientifically managing invasive species.

She said the Ridge conservation process will not end here. The statutory process of notifying other eligible areas of the Ridge as Reserved Forest is also underway, and more Ridge areas will be brought under permanent protection in a phased manner.

The Delhi Ridge Management Board was also constituted in 2026 to conserve, restore, and manage the Delhi Ridge. Its responsibilities include protecting the Ridge, scientific ecological restoration, afforestation and habitat conservation.