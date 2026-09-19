Rozgar Mela: 51,000 New Recruits Get Jobs At NIT Tiruchirappalli

A Rozgar Mela was held at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli, on Saturday as part of a nationwide programme to distribute appointment letters to more than 51,000 newly recruited candidates for various central government posts across 45 locations.

As part of the programme, appointment letters were handed over to candidates selected for central government jobs at the NIT campus in Thuvakudi, Tiruchirappalli. Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary attended the event as the chief guest and distributed appointment letters to the selected candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the programme through video conference, also congratulated the newly appointed candidates and wished them success.

'An Opportunity to Serve the Nation'

Addressing the gathering, Choudhary said the government was creating several opportunities for young people to acquire skills, gain experience, foster innovation and contribute to India's economic transformation.“Whatever department you work in the government, your work will ultimately touch the lives of ordinary citizens. The service you provide, the technology you implement or the problem you solve can bring about a real change in someone's life,” he said. He told the newly recruited employees that their appointment was not merely a job but an opportunity to serve the nation.

Tiruchirappalli: A Symbol of Resilience

“There could not be a more appropriate place than Tiruchirappalli for this celebration. The city represents an excellent combination of heritage, knowledge, engineering and industry,” he said. Referring to the city's historical significance, Choudhary said Tiruchirappalli had been part of India's rich civilisational history for centuries, from the Cholas and Pallavas to the Nayaks and other historical kingdoms. He said the Rockfort, standing majestically on an ancient rock formation, symbolised resilience and determination to withstand setbacks.

Modernising Water Management

He also highlighted the Kallanai (Grand Anicut), built across the Cauvery nearly 2,000 years ago, as an example of how India's ancestors understood the importance of water management and irrigation for agricultural prosperity.“The same principle is being taken forward today through modern technology,” he said. Speaking in his capacity as Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Choudhary highlighted the Command Area Development and Water Management (CADWM) programme and said the government's approach to irrigation was moving beyond merely transporting water through canals. Under CADWM, irrigation systems are being modernised through underground pressurised pipelines, bringing water closer to agricultural fields and improving water-use efficiency, he said.

A Contribution to India's Journey

He called upon the youth to ask not only,“What can India give me?” but also,“What can I give to India?”“Today, as you receive your appointment letters, you become part of that journey. Your career will be your personal journey, but your service can become a contribution to the journey of 140 crore Indians,” he said. Choudhary congratulated all the young men and women receiving appointment letters and wished them success in their new journey of public service. (ANI)

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