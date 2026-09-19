BJP Fields Sunil Kothari For Jaipur Mayor, Party Dismisses Rebellion

Kothari Files Nomination, BJP Dismisses Rebellion

BJP mayoral candidate Sunil Kothari on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the post of Mayor in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation election. Jaipur City BJP President Amit Goyal, while speaking on Kothari's candidature, praised his experience and dismissed reports of any rebellion within the party. Amit Goyal said, "Sunil Kothari is a man of serious and dignified character who has left a lasting impression through his work and conduct during his long tenure with the BJP; he has always guarded his reputation zealously. I am certain that his experience and knowledge will be invaluable. As for any talk of rebellion within the party, there is no such thing. In the BJP, a dedicated worker does not hesitate once a decision is made; we stand united as one, and the question of rebellion simply does not arise." Kothari's nomination comes as the BJP prepares for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation mayoral election, with party leaders expressing confidence in his candidature.

Election Schedule Announced

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Election Commission has issued the schedule for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation, with polling scheduled for September 25, 2026. The election will be held through voting by the elected members of the Municipal Corporation. According to the schedule, candidates submitted their nomination papers on September 18 and 19, while scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on September 21. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 22. In case of a contest, voting will take place on September 25.

BJP's Strong Position in Jaipur Corporation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a resounding victory in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, winning the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats, while independent candidates have emerged as key players in several other civic bodies where no party has secured a clear majority. Out of the 150 wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, results for 146 wards. The BJP won 78 wards, while the Congress secured 53 seats and independent candidates have won 15 wards. (ANI)

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