DUSU Polls: Congress's Sandeep Dikshit Alleges Malpractice, Wants Probe

Congress Alleges Malpractice

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday raised concerns over the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results, alleging malpractice during counting and polling, and said the matter needed to be examined. Speaking to ANI on the election results, Dikshit said, "I have heard this from our National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President that there was malpractice during the counting and at the polling centers. This needs to be examined because it could have a major impact on the 2-3 seats decided by narrow margins; furthermore, there were significant difficulties during the campaigning phase as well."

"Our people were not allowed access; they were obstructed. Consequently, the 2-3 seats we lost by narrow margins might well have turned into victories. Delhi University elections involve different issues. Regionalism plays a role here, and votes are often cast based on the candidate's personal identity," he added.

ABVP Sweeps DUSU Polls

His remarks came after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured three of the four key posts in the DUSU elections, with Yash Dabas winning the President post, Riya Chhawdi securing the Secretary position and Lakshya Raj Singh winning the Joint Secretary post. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member, won the Vice President post.

Detailed Vote Tally

According to the final vote tally after 20 rounds of counting, Yash Dabas won the President post with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI candidate Vijay Meena, who secured 22,523 votes. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the Vice President post with 30,615 votes, while ABVP's Ishu Maurya received 16,910 votes and NSUI's Virr Chatrath secured 4,313 votes. For the Secretary post, ABVP's Riya Chhawdi emerged victorious with 21,650 votes against NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary, who received 14,869 votes. In the Joint Secretary election, ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh won with 16,641 votes, followed by independent candidate Vishesh Yadav with 15,778 votes and NSUI's Gopal Choudhary with 15,106 votes.

New DUSU President Outlines Priorities

After his victory, DUSU President-elect Yash Dabas said the result reflected the collective support of students. "It is a victory of harmony, patriotism, and the collective strength of the Sangh. Students from institutions ranging from PU to DU have worked to ensure our victory," Dabas said.

"Our primary concern will be ensuring that a safety audit is conducted for every PG and hostel. We all witnessed the accident that occurred in Satya Niketan; we do not want such an incident to happen to anyone in the future, and that will be our first priority-conducting safety audits for every college, hostel, and PG," he added.

Student Safety a Key Campaign Issue

The DUSU election campaign focused on key student issues, including safety, accommodation, campus infrastructure, academic facilities and social justice. Student housing remained a major concern following the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, which claimed seven lives, including five students. The incident had earlier led to protests by the ABVP and NSUI, demanding accountability and action against those responsible. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)