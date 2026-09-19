War Trauma 2026 Conference Kicks Off Under Patronage Of Princess Ghida

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 19 (Petra) – Under the patronage of HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center, the "War Trauma 2026" conference opened in Amman on Saturday.

The Early Light Foundation is hosting the two-day conference in partnership with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation with the participation of over 40 regional and international speakers, including mental health and healthcare specialists, humanitarian workers, researchers, and individuals working directly with communities affected by war, the King Hussein Cancer Foundation said in a press release.

The gathering, held under the theme "When there is no clear "after" to trauma, PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)?" explores how to respond to psychological trauma amidst ongoing conflict, displacement, loss, and insecurity, bridging the gap between clinical research, real-world experiences, and culturally grounded therapeutic approaches.

In her address, Princess Ghida said: "There is no health without mental health, and mental health cannot be achieved without integrated systems, specialized expertise, and a safe environment capable of addressing psychological trauma. For cancer patients arriving at the King Hussein Cancer Center from Gaza, cancer treatment heals only one aspect of their suffering; yet, they harbor psychological traumas that no human being should have to endure. We are here today because we reject this injustice." For her part, Dr. Alexandra Chen, founder and CEO of the Shorouq Al-Amal Foundation and Healing for Gaza founder, said, "Our gathering today stems from deep anguish for the child who has lost everything due to the trauma of war, and asks: 'Is my life still worth living?" "It is our duty to help children and their communities answer this question with a resounding 'yes' through providing safe, effective, and dignified pathways to recovery. Let the urgency of this work drive us to innovate and collaborate, weaving light and hope into the lives of children for generations to come," she added, A number of experts are taking part in the conference, including Palestinian psychiatrist Dr. Samah Jabr, psychiatrist and trauma researcher Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, Palestinian public health researcher Dr. Sawsan Abdulrahim, psychiatrist and internist Dr. Nasri Jasser, and Dr. Richard Schwartz, creator of the Internal Family Systems (IFS) model.

The conference runs until tomorrow, featuring keynote speeches and panel discussions addressing the impact of war-related trauma on children, families, and frontline workers, the limitations of traditional PTSD frameworks, and culturally appropriate therapeutic approaches.

Additionally, a charity dinner for Gaza is being held this evening under the patronage of HRH Princess Ghida. The event includes a special address by Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah and a live performance by Palestinian singer, composer, and flutist Nai Barghouti. Ticket proceeds will support the psychological treatment services provided by the "Healing for Gaza" initiative to children, families, and frontline workers affected by the war.

The conference is supported by ATICO Fakhreldin Group as a Platinum Sponsor, and by Arab Wings and Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) in Jordan as Silver Sponsors. Mazaj FM is participating as the official and exclusive Arabic-language radio partner, alongside media support from Beat FM and the TV channel Roya.

//Petra//SS