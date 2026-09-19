Gibbons Dental's Dr. Daniel J. Gibbons Explains The Early Warning Signs Of Gum Disease

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 17, 2026 7:10 am - Gilbert dentist shares the subtle symptoms patients often miss; and why catching gum disease early can mean the difference between simple treatment and lasting damage.

Gibbons Dental announced today that Dr. Daniel J. Gibbons is helping local patients understand the early warning signs of gum disease, a condition that affects nearly half of American adults over 30 but often goes unnoticed until it becomes more serious.

According to Dr. Gibbons, gum disease is one of the most common and most preventable; issues he sees in his Gilbert practice. The challenge, he notes, is that early-stage gum disease rarely causes pain, which means many patients don't realize anything is wrong until the condition has progressed.

"Gum disease is sneaky because it usually doesn't hurt in the beginning," said Dr. Gibbons. "By the time patients notice discomfort, it's often moved past the stage where it's easiest to treat. That's why knowing the early signs matters so much."

Key Warning Signs to Watch For

Dr. Gibbons points to several early indicators that patients shouldn't ignore:

Bleeding gums. Occasional bleeding while brushing or flossing is one of the earliest and most overlooked signs of gingivitis, the first stage of gum disease.

Persistent bad breath. Chronic bad breath that doesn't improve with brushing or mouthwash can signal a buildup of bacteria below the gumline.

Red or swollen gums. Healthy gums are typically firm and pale pink. Redness, puffiness, or tenderness are often early red flags.

Gum recession. Teeth that appear longer than they used to, or increased sensitivity near the gumline, can indicate the gums are pulling away from the teeth.

Loose or shifting teeth. In more advanced stages, gum disease can affect the bone supporting the teeth, leading to looseness or noticeable shifts in bite alignment.

Persistent bad taste. An ongoing unpleasant taste in the mouth, even after brushing, can point to a lingering bacterial infection along the gumline.

Why Early Detection Matters

Left untreated, gingivitis can progress into periodontitis, a more advanced form of gum disease that can lead to bone loss and, eventually, tooth loss. Dr. Gibbons emphasizes that catching the condition early; often during a routine cleaning. It makes treatment simpler, faster, and far less invasive.

"The good news is that gingivitis is reversible with the right care," Dr. Gibbons said. "That's the stage we want to catch it at. Regular checkups give us the chance to spot these changes long before a patient would notice them on their own."

Dr. Gibbons also notes that certain factors can raise a person's risk for gum disease, including smoking, poor oral hygiene habits, diabetes, hormonal changes, and some medications that reduce saliva flow. Patients with any of these risk factors are encouraged to schedule cleanings more frequently and mention them during checkups.

What Patients Can Do

Gibbons Dental recommends a few simple habits to help protect against gum disease between visits: brushing twice daily, flossing at least once a day, using an antimicrobial mouthwash if recommended, and avoiding tobacco products, which significantly increase the risk of gum disease and slow healing.

About Gibbons Dental

Proudly serving Arizona families for four generations, our dental practice provides comprehensive dental care including dental implants, orthodontics, periodontal treatment, and general dentistry. We are committed to delivering personalized, high-quality care in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

Address: 3333 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234