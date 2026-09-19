MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 17, 2026 7:27 am - Leading Rental shares practical guidance for homeowners estimating renovation waste and selecting an appropriate dumpster size before starting kitchen, bathroom, flooring or whole home projects.

Home renovations can transform a property, but they can also generate a substantial amount of waste. From old flooring and drywall to cabinets, fixtures and other demolition materials, homeowners often underestimate how much debris a renovation can produce. Leading Rental is highlighting the importance of estimating renovation waste before selecting a dumpster.

Planning waste removal in advance can help homeowners keep renovation projects organized and reduce the possibility of running out of disposal space. A good starting point is to identify the materials that will be removed during the project. Drywall, wood, flooring, cabinets, tiles, insulation and other construction materials can all contribute to the total volume of debris.

The size and type of renovation also influence the amount of waste produced. A bathroom renovation may generate a combination of tiles, drywall, fixtures and flooring, while a kitchen remodel can involve cabinets, countertops, appliances and other bulky materials. Larger projects, such as removing walls or renovating multiple rooms, can produce significantly more debris.

Leading Rental recommends considering the area being renovated when estimating waste. Homeowners replacing flooring, for example, can calculate the square footage of the affected rooms. Those removing drywall can estimate the wall and ceiling areas involved. While these measurements provide a useful starting point, demolition materials can break into irregular pieces and occupy more space than expected.

Choosing an appropriate dumpster size is another important part of renovation planning. Team Dumpster offers dumpster sizes including 10, 20, 30 and 40 yard options. The appropriate size depends on the scope of the project and the type and volume of materials being removed.

Waste type should also be considered before placing an order. Team Dumpster provides options for general waste, construction waste, green yard waste and recyclable waste. Construction waste can include materials such as concrete, brick, asphalt, ceramic tiles and plaster, although applicable weight limits need to be followed.

Homeowners should also leave some additional capacity for unexpected debris. Renovation projects do not always proceed exactly as planned, and additional materials may be discovered during demolition. Having some extra dumpster capacity can help prevent interruptions and the need for an additional container.

Leading Rental encourages homeowners to make waste planning part of their renovation preparation rather than waiting until demolition begins. Estimating materials, measuring the project area and discussing the renovation with a dumpster rental provider can make it easier to select an appropriate container.

For dumpster rental information, visit teamdumpster or contact (888) 434-9956 or....