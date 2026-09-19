Reenix Excellence Highlights Hidden Billing Costs For Solo Medical Practices

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 17, 2026 8:00 am - Reenix Excellence encourages solo medical practices to evaluate the full operational cost of their billing model, including administrative workload, denials, A/R management, coding, and physician time.

USA – 2026, Solo medical practices manage a wide range of responsibilities every day. Along with patient care, physicians may oversee scheduling, documentation, compliance, staffing, expenses, billing, and other administrative functions. While maintaining an internal billing process can appear straightforward, the overall cost may extend beyond salaries, software, and other visible expenses.

Reenix Excellence is highlighting the importance of evaluating the full cost and performance of a medical billing model. The company notes that recurring claim corrections, denial management, unpaid balances, coding issues, and manual reporting can create additional administrative work for solo practices.

Looking Beyond the Visible Cost of Billing

The direct cost of an internal billing operation may include employee compensation, benefits, training, billing software, clearinghouse fees, and other technology or administrative expenses.

However, these expenses do not always represent the complete cost of managing billing internally.

Time spent reviewing unpaid claims, correcting billing information, researching denials, monitoring A/R, and preparing reports can also affect practice operations. For a solo physician, administrative involvement in billing can take time away from other practice responsibilities.

This makes it important for physicians to evaluate both financial expenses and operational workload when reviewing their current billing model.

Denial Management Can Create Additional Work

Claim denials can require several steps before payment is received. Staff may need to determine the reason for a denial, review the original claim, identify missing or incorrect information, make corrections, resubmit the claim, and monitor the outcome.

When these activities occur repeatedly, they can add to the administrative workload.

A consistent denial management process can help practices identify recurring issues and establish a structured approach to follow-up. Reviewing denial trends can also provide useful information about coding, documentation, eligibility, authorization, or payer-related issues.

A/R Management Deserves Regular Attention

Accounts receivable is another area that can influence a practice's revenue cycle performance.

Unpaid balances can result from denied claims, delayed submissions, eligibility problems, incorrect patient information, or insufficient payer follow-up. As balances age, additional effort may be required to determine the appropriate next action.

Regular A/R reviews can help practices identify older balances, prioritize follow-up, document collection activity, and monitor outstanding claims.

For solo practices, consistent A/R management can be particularly important when internal staff have multiple administrative responsibilities.

Coding Connects Documentation and Billing

Coding accuracy is closely connected to the claims process. CPT codes, ICD-10 codes, modifiers, documentation requirements, and payer-specific rules all need to be considered when preparing claims.

Coding issues may contribute to claim delays, corrections, or payment problems.

Medical coding services for physicians can be considered when a practice has limited internal resources or wants to evaluate whether its current coding process is meeting operational requirements.

The decision should be based on the practice's needs, workflow, claim volume, documentation practices, and available internal expertise.

Physician Time Is Also an Operational Cost

One of the less visible considerations in a billing model is physician involvement.

When physicians regularly need to review billing issues, respond to claim questions, address coding concerns, or monitor unpaid accounts, billing becomes part of their daily administrative workload.

This does not necessarily mean that every solo practice should outsource billing. Instead, physicians can review how much time is being spent on billing-related tasks and whether that involvement is consistent with the practice's priorities.

What Should Solo Practices Measure?

Before changing a billing model, practices can review several operational and financial indicators.

These may include:

.Clean claim performance

.Denial frequency and reasons

.A/R aging

.Days in A/R

.Collection performance

.Coding accuracy

.Payment posting turnaround

.Outstanding claims by payer

.Staff time spent on billing

.Physician involvement in billing activities

Reviewing these areas can provide a clearer picture of how the current billing process is performing.

Comparing Internal and External Billing Options

Some solo practices may eventually consider outsourcing. Others may prefer to retain billing responsibilities internally.

The important consideration is whether the selected model aligns with the practice's workload, staffing structure, operational requirements, and revenue cycle performance.

When evaluating in-house vs outsourced medical billing, practices can compare the total cost of each model rather than focusing only on the monthly billing expense.

Factors may include staffing requirements, technology expenses, administrative time, coding capabilities, denial follow-up, A/R management, reporting, communication, data security, and compliance procedures.

Choosing a Billing Partner

For practices that decide to evaluate outsourcing, selecting a billing partner requires careful review.

Questions may include:

.How are claims reviewed before submission?

.How are denials categorized and followed up?

.How frequently is A/R reviewed?

.What reporting is provided?

.How are coding concerns identified?

.How is protected health information handled?

.What communication and escalation procedures are available?

These questions can help a practice understand how a potential partner would fit into its existing workflow.

Reenix Excellence Supports Revenue Cycle Operations

Reenix Excellence provides medical billing and revenue cycle management services for US healthcare practices. Its service areas include medical billing and coding, denial management, A/R follow-up, payment posting, revenue cycle reporting, and claim follow-up.

For solo practices, having a structured approach to these functions can reduce the need to coordinate multiple billing activities independently.

The company's approach focuses on billing accuracy, consistent claim and A/R follow-up, and clearer visibility into revenue cycle activity.

A Practical Review Before Making a Change

Changing a billing model is a significant operational decision. Practices can begin by reviewing their current costs and performance.

A useful assessment can include staffing expenses, technology costs, denial activity, A/R aging, claim corrections, payment posting, reporting quality, and the amount of physician or staff time dedicated to billing.

This information can help physicians understand whether the current process is meeting the practice's needs and where improvements may be required.

The objective is not simply to identify the lowest billing expense. It is to understand the relationship between cost, workload, accuracy, follow-up, and revenue cycle performance.

About Reenix Excellence

Reenix Excellence provides medical billing and revenue cycle management services for US healthcare practices. The company works across key revenue cycle functions, including medical billing and coding, denial management, A/R follow-up, payment posting, claim follow-up, and revenue cycle reporting.

For solo practices reviewing their current billing model, Reenix Excellence offers revenue cycle assessments designed to provide a clearer view of billing performance and areas that may require attention.