Four BSF Troopers Injured As Vehicle Overturns On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Sep 19 (IANS) Four Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were injured on Saturday when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

Officials said four personnel of the BSF were injured after their vehicle overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Seri in Ramban district.

"The accident occurred when the vehicle was travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu and the driver lost control on the wheel after which the vehicle overturned on the road near Seri."

Four injured personnel were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, officials added.

"Investigation has been initiated and the circumstances leading to the accident are being verified," officials said.

Road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir are primarily driven by a combination of human error, challenging mountainous terrain, and deteriorating road infrastructure.

Driving above safe speed limits and aggressive overtaking -- especially on blind curves -- are major contributors to collisions.

Frequent use of mobile phones while driving or riding significantly impairs reaction times.

Driving outside designated lanes or wrong-side driving on highways and city roads are other major causes of road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hilly and mountainous stretches (such as across Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar) feature narrow lanes and steep gradients that demand high driving precision are other causes.

Potholes, crumbling road edges, and an absence of vital safety infrastructure like crash barriers, reflective markers, and proper warning signage exacerbate the risks.

Frequent landslides, heavy rainfall, and snow during seasonal shifts reduce visibility and make treacherous mountain roads slippery.

Rapidly rising vehicle ownership in cities like Srinagar and Jammu outpaces the existing road capacity and parking infrastructure.

Delay in emergency response after highway accidents often results in fatalities.

Delays in receiving immediate post-accident medical intervention due to sparse cellular connectivity and a shortage of advanced trauma care facilities along major highway corridors heighten overall mortality rates.