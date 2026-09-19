MP: Scindia Calls For Community Role In Kuno River Conservation

MENAFN - IANS) Guna, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday stressed the need for community participation in conserving rivers and their sources during his visit to Kanja village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

Scindia visited the origin of the Kuno River, offered prayers, and reviewed the district administration's work to revive, rejuvenate, and conserve it.

During the visit, Scindia felicitated resident Bhagwan Singh, who donated a portion of his agricultural land for the development and conservation of the river's source. Appreciating Singh's contribution, Scindia said local community participation is important for protecting natural resources and preserving them for future generations.

“Conservation of rivers and their sources is extremely important for future generations, and participation from society is essential for protecting our natural resources,” Scindia said. He praised efforts to revive and recharge the Kuno River and stressed that protecting its source was equally important.

Scindia said Singh's decision to donate part of his agricultural land reflected a sense of responsibility towards nature and showed how community participation could support government efforts. He emphasised that protection of natural resources required collective efforts and greater involvement of local communities.

During his visit, Scindia also held an informal meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Kanja and shared a meal with them. He interacted with the workers and said such meetings helped strengthen mutual trust and the bond between party workers and the organisation.

“Such warm and informal moments with workers strengthen the spirit of dedication towards the organisation, mutual trust, and the feeling of moving forward together,” he said.

Scindia described BJP workers' dedication, discipline, and spirit of public service as the organisation's biggest strengths. He said BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh were working with commitment to take the message of development, good governance, public service, and organisational dedication to people.

Scindia said the workers were carrying out their responsibilities under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The visit combined Scindia's interaction with party workers with a focus on conserving the Kuno river and its source. The Union Minister emphasised that government initiatives and community participation were both important for protecting natural resources.