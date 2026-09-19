K'taka: Pralhad Joshi Inaugurates New Medical College In Hubballi

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday inaugurated the Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusaviramath (JGMMM) Medical College, KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Hubballi.

“An excellent medical-education centre has been established in Hubballi in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision,” he said.

The inauguration was originally scheduled to be attended by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. However, Shah reportedly fell ill, following which Joshi inaugurated the new medical college and hospital in the presence of Moorusaviramath Sri Gurusidda Rajayogindra Swamiji, according to an official statement from Joshi's office.

Joshi praised the institution for its contribution to North Karnataka's development under the leadership of Prabhakar Kore. He said it had made significant contributions to education, employment, healthcare, medical services, and the region's economic development.

The new medical complex has been built on a 50-acre campus in Hubballi, with a built-up area of around 30 lakh square feet, at Rs 700 crore. The facility has a capacity of 1,200 beds and includes a medical college, hospital, teaching infrastructure, and medical research facilities. It is an integrated centre for medical education, advanced healthcare, research, technology, and community services.

Joshi said the institution would provide quality healthcare facilities, particularly to people from economically weaker and middle-income sections of society. He added that the centre would work in line with PM Modi's vision of ensuring accessible healthcare and medical education for all.

Addressing the gathering, KLE Society President and former Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the main attraction of the event, had developed health issues and remained at the hotel on doctors' advice.“He has asked me to convey this message to you,” Kore said. Shah had arrived in Hubballi late on Friday night to attend the programme.

Former Chief Ministers and MPs Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, MLAs Aravind Bellad, Mahesh Tenginakai, and M.R. Patil, along with MPs, legislators, and other dignitaries attended the inauguration.

KLE Society Working Chairman Prabhakar Kore, President Mahantesh Kaulagi, Amit Kore, and other office-bearers were also present.