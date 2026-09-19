Pakistan: Lawyers, Civil Society And Academics Condemn Re-Arrest Of Human Rights Advocates

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Sep 19 (IANS) An independent collective of lawyers and civil society in Pakistan has condemned the re-arrest of human rights advocates Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha by the Islamabad police.

“We, the undersigned, are an independent collective of lawyers, civil society and academics who strongly condemn the arbitrary re-arrest of Advocates Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha by Islamabad police on 17th September 2026 mere hours after the Supreme Court of Pakistan suspended their 17-year sentences under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and ordered their release on bail. Imaan and Hadi were due to be released after nearly nine months of unjust incarceration following a trial marred by contraventions of constitutional and international fair trial and due process guarantees, said the statement by the collective.

It noted that a separate, dormant FIR registered against Imaan and Hadi on 22 March 2025 was produced and activated to obstruct and circumvent the judicial order for their release.

According to the statement, the FIR alleges that the two lawyers chanted 'anti-government' slogans at a protest.

“Crucially, at the time of registration, no section of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) had been added' - charges under section 7 of the ATA appear to have been added belatedly by hand,” noted the statement.

The collective urged the Pakistani authorities to immediately drop all charges and end criminal proceedings against Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha related to their legitimate professional activities and exercise of freedom of expression;

It asked for a guarantee of the safety and due process rights of Imaan and Hadi, including protection from further arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, or intimidation.

It urged the authorities to ensure that all lawyers in Pakistan can perform their professional duties without fear of reprisals, and free of all undue restrictions, in accordance with international standards.

A total of 243 people, including lawyers, academics and journalists, signed the statement.

On Friday, human rights organisation Amnesty International condemned the re-arrest of Imaan and Hadi.

“Imaan and Hadi's re-arrest dispels any pretence that the charges against them are anything other than a politically motivated attempt to punish them for their human rights work. Their case demonstrates once again the authorities' willingness to weaponise the legal system against critical voices," said Babu Ram Pant, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for South Asia.

He said that the latest charges, brought against them for simply attending a peaceful protest, are not only absurd but an insult to their lifelong commitment to human rights.

“The Pakistani authorities must stop misusing the justice system to target Imaan and Hadi. They must be released immediately and unconditionally, with no further charges to prolong their detention. Imaan and Hadi should be free to meet their friends and family and to do the work they love – representing victims of human rights violations,” said Pant.

–IANS

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