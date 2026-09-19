UPL 2026: Vaani Kapoor To Headline Grand Opening Ceremony In Dehradun

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Sep 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor will headline the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026, adding a touch of glamour to the tournament's opening day at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, on September 21.

The opening ceremony will also showcase the rich cultural and musical heritage of Uttarakhand, with performances by artistes from different regions of the state. Karishma Shah and Ruhaan Bhardwaj from Garhwal, Inder Arya from Kumaon, Manju Nautiyal from Jaunpur, and Ajju Tomar and Ajay Chauhan from Jaunsar will take the stage, bringing together the diverse musical traditions of Garhwal, Kumaon and Jaunsar and adding a distinct local flavour to the celebrations.

The opening ceremony will be held on the evening of September 21, following the two women's fixtures scheduled earlier in the day.

The women's competition will get the tournament underway, with Pithoragarh Hurricanes taking on Dehradun Warriors at 11:00 AM, followed by Bageshwar Aerial facing Mussoorie Queens at 3:00 PM.

Vaani Kapoor will be the star attraction at the evening ceremony, which will mark the formal opening of UPL 2026 and set the stage for the men's competition, beginning on September 22.

The ceremony will be attended by senior officials associated with the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) and the Uttarakhand Premier League.

Kiran Verma, secretary, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said,“The opening ceremony marks the beginning of another exciting edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League. We are delighted to bring together cricket and the rich cultural talent of Uttarakhand on one platform."

Shri Mahim Verma, former vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), said,“The opening ceremony is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate both cricket and the vibrant cultural identity of Uttarakhand. Over the years, the Uttarakhand Premier League has provided a platform for players to showcase their talent, and this edition promises another exciting chapter.”

Speaking ahead of the third edition of the league, Sunil Joshi, chairperson, Uttarakhand Premier League, said,“The third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League is an important milestone for the league and for cricket in Uttarakhand. With players from different age groups and backgrounds coming together, the tournament provides an opportunity for both established and emerging cricketers to compete in a quality T20 environment. We look forward to an exciting edition and to welcoming cricket fans to the stadium.”

The opening day will feature a full day of cricketing action, beginning with the women's competition in the morning. The two women's matches will be followed by the opening ceremony in the evening, bringing together cricket, entertainment and celebrations as UPL 2026 officially gets underway.

The women's competition features Mussoorie Queens, Bageshwar Aerial, Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Dehradun Warriors, with Nandini Kashyap, Prema Rawat, Raghavi Bisht and Sweta Verma, respectively, serving as icon players.

The men's competition will begin on September 22, with Haridwar Elmas taking on Nainital Tigers at 7:30 PM in the opening men's fixture. The seven-team men's competition also features Pithoragarh Hurricanes, USN Indians, Rishikesh River Kings, Tehri Titans and Dehradun Warriors.

The women's leg will conclude with the final on September 24, while the men's competition will continue through the knockout stages, with the eliminator scheduled for September 30 and the UPL 2026 final on October 1.

The third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League will be played from September 21 to October 1, 2026, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, Dehradun.