'May They Give Their Best And Shine': PM Modi Wishes Indian Contingent As Asian Games Begin

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent as the 20th Asian Games officially commenced in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan, saying the country is proud of the athletes for their hard work, dedication and determination.

“As the Asian Games commence in Aichi-Nagoya, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Each athlete has worked incredibly hard and shown remarkable dedication and determination. India is proud of them. May they give their best, play well and shine!” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

At Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan's Emperor Naruhito declared the 20th edition of the continental sporting extravaganza open, marking the ceremonial beginning of an event that will bring together thousands of athletes over the next two weeks.

For India, the opening ceremony carried its own significance as Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat led the Indian contingent into the stadium.

With the Indian Tricolour held high, the duo became the faces of a contingent carrying the expectations of a nation looking to build on its record-breaking campaign at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India won 107 medals in Hangzhou, including 28 gold, and will now look to surpass that tally in Aichi-Nagoya.

The first Asian Games were held in New Delhi in 1951, with 489 athletes from 11 countries taking part. Since then, the continental showpiece has been hosted 19 times.

The Aichi-Nagoya Games are the 20th edition of the Asian Games and the third time that Japan is hosting the continental event, after Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994. The Games will feature 45 countries and regions competing across 43 sports.

India will enter the competition as defending champions in both men's and women's cricket and kabaddi, while the men's hockey team will also seek to retain its title.

PV Sindhu will spearhead India's badminton campaign, while Mirabai Chanu will lead the weightlifting contingent. Manu Bhaker will be among India's leading names in shooting, with Aman Sehrawat taking the mat in wrestling.

Lovlina Borgohain will look to make her mark in boxing, while athletics will feature more than 75 Indian track and field athletes.

Gulveer Singh, Tejaswin Shankar, Murali Sreeshankar, Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary are among India's leading athletics names, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor heads into Aichi-Nagoya as a two-time defending champion in shot put.