Maine EMS Commission Inaugural Meeting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Greetings, EMS and Public Safety Stakeholders,

Maine EMS is pleased to announce the inaugural meeting of the newly established Maine EMS Commission, pursuant to 2026 P.L. Ch. 520.

The inaugural meeting will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2026, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. at the Maine State House in Augusta.

Meeting Information

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026

Time: 3:00–4:30 p.m.

Location: Appropriations and Financial Affairs (AFA) Committee Room, Room 334

Maine State House

210 State House Station, Augusta, Maine

The inaugural meeting will be held in person.

Members of the public, EMS providers, and other interested stakeholders are welcome to attend.

About the Inaugural Meeting

As the first meeting of the Maine EMS Commission, the agenda includes several organizational and substantive items, including:

Introductions and disclosure of conflicts of interest Public comments Establishment of a Chair or Co-Chairs and Secretary/Scribe Discussion of the Commission's purpose and directives Municipal plans The Commission's report to the Legislature Establishing the frequency of future meetings A State of the State update from the Maine EMS Director

The meeting agenda is below.

Future Meetings

The Commission will discuss and establish the frequency of future meetings during the inaugural meeting. Information regarding future meeting dates, locations, and meeting format will be provided following the Commission's action on this item.

Members

Pursuant to LD 245, membership was legislatively determined as

Two members of the Senate, appointed by the President of the Senate Senator Scott Cyrway Senator Tim Nagle Two members of the House of Representatives, appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Representative Sue Salisbury Representative Tim Guerette The Maine EMS director or the director's designee; The Chair of the Maine EMS board or the chair's designee 6 members, appointed by the President of the Senate Nick Bryant, Paramedic Amy Drinkwater, Paramedic Aiden Koplovsky, Paramedic Ed Moreshead, Paramedic Rick Petrie, Paramedic Rebecca Royer 6 members, appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Melissa Adams, EMD-Q & Paramedic Joe Kellner, Paramedic Greg Payson, AEMT Dr. David Saquet, DO Mike Senecal, Paramedic Don Sheets, Paramedic

Parking and Directions

There are several public parking locations available near the Maine State House. Please follow posted parking signage and avoid restricted or reserved areas.

Directions to the AFA Committee Room:

After entering the State House and proceeding through security, continue up the ramp into the building.

By elevator: Elevators are located on both the left and right sides of the ramp. Take the elevator to the second floor, then turn right. The AFA Committee Room is at the end of the hallway, beyond the Hall of Flags. By stairs: At the top of the ramp, after passing through security, turn left. The stairs are located on your right.

Maine EMS looks forward to welcoming members of the EMS community and the public to the inaugural meeting of the Maine EMS Commission.

Agenda for September 24, 2026 (PDF) (9/24/26)

LD 245 language (PDF) (1/11/26)

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Maine EMS Commission inaugural meeting News Provided By Maine EMS September 19, 2026, 13:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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