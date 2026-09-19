Maine EMS Commission Inaugural Meeting
Maine EMS is pleased to announce the inaugural meeting of the newly established Maine EMS Commission, pursuant to 2026 P.L. Ch. 520.
The inaugural meeting will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2026, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. at the Maine State House in Augusta.Meeting Information
Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026
Time: 3:00–4:30 p.m.
Location: Appropriations and Financial Affairs (AFA) Committee Room, Room 334
Maine State House
210 State House Station, Augusta, Maine
The inaugural meeting will be held in person.
Members of the public, EMS providers, and other interested stakeholders are welcome to attend.About the Inaugural Meeting
As the first meeting of the Maine EMS Commission, the agenda includes several organizational and substantive items, including:
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Introductions and disclosure of conflicts of interest
Public comments
Establishment of a Chair or Co-Chairs and Secretary/Scribe
Discussion of the Commission's purpose and directives
Municipal plans
The Commission's report to the Legislature
Establishing the frequency of future meetings
A State of the State update from the Maine EMS Director
The meeting agenda is below.Future Meetings
The Commission will discuss and establish the frequency of future meetings during the inaugural meeting. Information regarding future meeting dates, locations, and meeting format will be provided following the Commission's action on this item.Members
Pursuant to LD 245, membership was legislatively determined as
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Two members of the Senate, appointed by the President of the Senate
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Senator Scott Cyrway
Senator Tim Nagle
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Representative Sue Salisbury
Representative Tim Guerette
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Nick Bryant, Paramedic
Amy Drinkwater, Paramedic
Aiden Koplovsky, Paramedic
Ed Moreshead, Paramedic
Rick Petrie, Paramedic
Rebecca Royer
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Melissa Adams, EMD-Q & Paramedic
Joe Kellner, Paramedic
Greg Payson, AEMT
Dr. David Saquet, DO
Mike Senecal, Paramedic
Don Sheets, Paramedic
There are several public parking locations available near the Maine State House. Please follow posted parking signage and avoid restricted or reserved areas.
Directions to the AFA Committee Room:
After entering the State House and proceeding through security, continue up the ramp into the building.
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By elevator: Elevators are located on both the left and right sides of the ramp. Take the elevator to the second floor, then turn right. The AFA Committee Room is at the end of the hallway, beyond the Hall of Flags.
By stairs: At the top of the ramp, after passing through security, turn left. The stairs are located on your right.
Maine EMS looks forward to welcoming members of the EMS community and the public to the inaugural meeting of the Maine EMS Commission.
Agenda for September 24, 2026 (PDF) (9/24/26)
LD 245 language (PDF) (1/11/26)
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