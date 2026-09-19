Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska and United States flags fly at half-staff between sunrise and sunset on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, in honor of former legislator Cheri Davis.

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Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Cheri Davis News Provided By September 19, 2026, 13:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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