J&K Police Raid Jewellery Shop In Poonch, Recovers Ammunition & Pakistani Material

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Sep 19 (IANS) A police team raided a jewellery shop in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and recovered ammunition and Pakistani material from there, officials said on Saturday.

Officials added that police team along with a team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) and Naib Tehsildar (executive magistrate) raided a jewellery shop in Main Market Poonch on Friday evening and recovered ammunition and Pakistani material.

Officials said at around 8 p.m. on Friday, a police party from Poonch Police Station along with FSL team and Naib Tehsildar raided the jewellery shop of Davinder Singh, the son of Narinder Singh and a resident of Khorinar Mohalla in Poonch at Main Market Poonch.

"During search, the team claimed to have recovered AK-47 rounds, Pakistani currency of 105 rupees, Pakistani posters and Pakistani flags. The raid concluded at 10 p.m.," officials said.

Security forces are actively conducting anti-terror operations and dismantling financial support networks linked to cross-border terrorism in the Poonch district.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat conducted a security review in Poonch to assess ongoing counter-terror operations and operational readiness in the Pir Panjal belt.

The Indian Army killed two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch during an infiltration attempt recently.

Security forces discovered a terrorist hideout in the Surankot sector (Hari Marote village), recovering improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and communication sets.

Officials noted that the Poonch district has faced heightened threats and a renewed wave of militant activity over the past one-and-a-half to two years, prompting joint operations by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Special Operations Group (SOG).

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch district attached immovable properties belonging to Pakistan-based terror handlers and proclaimed offenders under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Enemy and Immovable Property Act.

Mujahideen/Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force) and Abdul Aziz in Mendhar tehsil were attached to choke financial and logistical support for militant network.

Properties belonging to cross-border handlers such as Rafiq Nai (launch commander of Tahreek