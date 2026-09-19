Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl Number Two

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, welcomed their second child on 19 September 2026. The duo has become parents to a baby girl for the second time.

They took to their official Instagram handles and shared a joint post featuring a tiny footprint, along with the words, "Welcome baby girl...19/9/2026...Dua, Deepika, Ranveer (sic)".

For the caption, they simply added an evil eye emoticon.

As the post reached the platform, congratulatory messages started pouring in for Ranveer and Deepika.

Actress Kriti Sanon shared, "Awww!! congratulations you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing!"

Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Congratulations" in the comment section, followed by several red heart emoticons.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda added, "Congratulations!", along with a red heart emoji.

Designer Masaba Gupta commented, "Two girls! What more does one ask for".

Many others from the industry flooded the comment section with lovely messages.

Earlier this month, Ranveer and Deepika treated the netizens with some adorable family pics with the now big sister, Dua.

They had captioned these lovely black-and-white stills, "On Tuesday, Ranveer and Deepika dropped a joint post with the caption,

"Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! (Evil eye and folded hands emojis) @deepikapadukone."

Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their second child together in April this year.

Sharing the exciting update on social media, the couple had dropped a joint post that had a picture of Dua holding a pregnancy test kit showing a positive result.

Talking about their love saga, after keeping their admirers guessing about their relationship status for a long time, Deepika and Ranveer finally tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child together, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024.