Heydar Aliyev International Airport To Operate In Enhanced Mode Ahead Of Formula 1

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Passenger and flight traffic at Heydar Aliyev International Airport is expected to increase in connection with the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku.

To ensure the efficient management of increased passenger flow, continuity of operational processes and timely delivery of services, the airport will operate in an enhanced mode from 19 to 27 September. During this period, the relevant operational units will strengthen their activities to ensure passenger comfort and continuity of services.

The main race program of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on 24–26 September. Given the expected increase in traffic across the capital and possible traffic restrictions during race week, passengers are advised to plan their journey to the airport in advance and allow sufficient additional time before departure.

To ensure a smoother and more convenient journey, passengers are advised to follow these recommendations:



Arrive at the airport in advance: Allow additional time to complete check-in, baggage drop-off and security procedures.

Use online check-in and self-service options: Where available from your airline, online check-in, self check-in and baggage drop-off services can help make the check-in process faster and more convenient.

Check your flight information in advance: Confirm your flight status and departure terminal via your e-ticket, the airline's official website or other official channels.

Use public transport: As an alternative to travelling by private car, passengers can use the Aeroexpress public transport service operating between the“28 May” metro station and the airport.

Follow parking rules: Park vehicles only in designated parking areas and use the dedicated drop-off/pick-up zones for dropping off and collecting passengers. The first 15 minutes of parking are free of charge. Parking payments can also be made online via Tezödə, AzParking and Birbank. Request special assistance in advance: Passengers requiring additional assistance are advised to contact their airline at least 48 hours before departure to ensure that the necessary services can be arranged in a timely manner.

During the Formula 1 period, Heydar Aliyev International Airport will take the necessary measures to ensure the safe and efficient management of increased passenger and flight traffic, uninterrupted service delivery and a comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Note: Foreign nationals and stateless persons travelling to Azerbaijan in connection with the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and presenting one of the relevant supporting documents may obtain a visa at Azerbaijan's international airports between 25 August and 30 September 2026. Eligible documents include Formula 1 accreditation, accreditation issued by the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, or a race ticket, including an electronic ticket together with proof of purchase. Passengers are advised to check the applicable entry and visa requirements before travelling.

More information: Relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaija