Regalis Capital Publishes 39 Client Deal Outcomes And 5 Video Testimonials So Buyers Can Check The Reviews Themselves

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Regalis Capital put 39 client deal outcomes, 8 closed and 31 under contract, and 5 client video testimonials at regaliscapital/reviews for buyers to read.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Regalis Capital has published the outcomes of 39 client deals, along with 5 client video testimonials, on its reviews page at regaliscapital/reviews. The page shows the deal structures the firm negotiated for SBA 7(a) business buyers, with every client and every acquired company anonymized.Buyers researching an acquisition advisor usually find opinions and little else. The firm published the table so a buyer deciding whether to hire help can see what that help produced: the price paid, the financing, the seller note and its terms, and the cash flow.The table lists 39 client deals, 8 of them already closed and 31 currently under contract. It's a published sample of client work, not a complete history of the firm's closings. Purchase prices run from $515,000 to $6.5 million. Where the table reports seller's discretionary earnings, they run from $269,000 to $1.8 million a year. No client or acquired company is named.The business types are the trades and service firms buyers actually shop for. An SEO agency bought for $1.2 million used a $900,000 SBA 7(a) loan and a $180,000 seller note over 10 years, on seller's discretionary earnings of $450,000. A kitchen and bathroom remodeling firm at $2.2 million used a $1.68 million loan and a $300,000 seller note, on $580,000 of earnings. A management consulting firm at $2.4 million used a $1.88 million loan and a $400,000 seller note on 10 year standby, meaning the seller agreed to wait on payments for that note while the SBA loan is repaid.The pattern holds further down. A roofing company at $1.25 million carried a $437,000 seller note on standby against $300,000 of earnings. An HVAC business at $3 million is structured with a loan at 70% of the price and a seller note at 25% on full standby. An auto repair shop at $2.4 million carries a $600,000 seller note, and an accounting firm at $515,000 carries a $77,000 one. All 39 outcomes include a seller note, the part of the structure most first time buyers get wrong.BizBuySell's Insight Report for the second quarter of this year, reported by Small Business Trends, found 86% of buyers looking for a recession resistant business and 64% wanting one that is already doing well. The published deals fit that: a third are businesses 20 or more years old, several already have a general manager or an operations manager running the day to day, and nearly every one has working capital negotiated into the purchase."A deal table is a better answer than a sales pitch," said the Regalis Capital team. "The structures and the client videos are on one page, in public, so a buyer can read the numbers before deciding whether to talk to us."Regalis Capital is the leading buy-side acquisition advisory for SBA 7(a) business buyers in the United States. It runs a 108-person buy-side acquisition team, growing to 120, with over $300M under contract and closing currently across its full client pipeline, of which the 39 published outcomes are one sample, and 200+ active buyers. The 5 client video testimonials on the same page are clients describing their search and the deal they ended up with. They're individual experiences. Results depend on the buyer, the business, the lender and the market, and no outcome is promised or typical.Regalis Capital isn't a lender. It doesn't make loans, set interest rates, or approve financing. Loan terms come from the lender and the seller note terms come from the seller. Every figure on the page is what specific buyers and sellers agreed to on specific deals. They aren't offers or quotes, and no other buyer is promised the same terms or result. Loan approval rests with the lender and the SBA.The 39 deal outcomes and the 5 client videos are at regaliscapital/reviews; the free buyer guides are at href="" rel="external nofollow" regaliscapita.About Regalis CapitalRegalis Capital is a done-for-you business acquisition service that helps buyers find, value, negotiate and finance small business acquisitions, most of them with SBA 7(a) loans. The firm has over $300M under contract and closing currently and works with 200+ active buyers. Learn more at regaliscapital.

Ashley Miller

Regalis Capital Corp.

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Regalis Capital Publishes 39 Client Deal Outcomes and 5 Video Testimonials So Buyers Can Check the Reviews Themselves News Provided By Regalis Capital Corp. September 19, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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