Vehicle Masters Expands Diagnostic Capabilities To Serve South Suburbs, Drivers

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Oak Forest, IL, September 19th, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Vehicle Masters, an independently owned and operated auto repair center serving Oak Forest and the greater South Suburbs, has expanded its diagnostic capabilities to deliver faster, more accurate assessments for the drivers who depend on it. As modern vehicles grow increasingly complex - packed with sensors, electronic controls, and interconnected systems - the shop's investment in enhanced diagnostic tools and continued technician training reflects a clear commitment to keeping pace with the technology drivers rely on every day.

The expansion addresses a challenge that affects vehicle owners everywhere: today's cars rarely reveal their problems through a single obvious symptom. A warning light, an unfamiliar noise, or a subtle change in performance can trace back to any number of underlying causes across multiple systems. Accurate diagnosis has become the foundation of every cost-effective, lasting repair - and the shops that get it right save their customers both money and frustration.

With its enhanced capabilities, the Vehicle Masters team can now read and interpret data across the engine, transmission, braking, emissions, and electrical systems with greater speed and precision. Rather than replacing parts based on assumption, the shop confirms the actual cause of a problem before recommending any work - an approach that protects drivers from unnecessary repairs and repeat visits for the same issue.

“Expanding our diagnostic capabilities reflects exactly what our customers have asked for over the years: clear, accurate answers about what their vehicle actually needs. Modern vehicles are complex, and guesswork simply doesn't serve drivers well. With these enhanced tools, our team pinpoints problems faster and more precisely than ever before. That means fewer unnecessary repairs, lower costs, and greater confidence for every driver who trusts us with their vehicle. This investment is truly an investment in the people we serve,” said a spokesperson for Vehicle Masters.

“ What hasn't changed is our commitment to honesty, no matter how advanced our tools become. Better diagnostics simply let us prove what we've always practiced: recommending only the work a vehicle genuinely needs. Drivers can walk in knowing they will get an accurate diagnosis, a clear explanation, and a fair price every single time. Technology makes us faster and far more precise, but the trust we have built over three decades is still what truly matters most to this shop. “

The investment builds on a reputation the shop has earned over more than three decades. Vehicle Masters has long been known across the South Suburbs for transparent, honest service - inspecting every vehicle thoroughly, explaining findings in plain language, and never proceeding without customer approval. The expanded diagnostic capabilities strengthen that approach, giving the team even better tools to back up the honest recommendations that have defined the shop since its earliest days.

For drivers, the benefits are practical and immediate. Faster diagnosis means less time without a vehicle. More accurate diagnosis means fewer dollars spent on parts that weren't the problem. And clearer answers mean drivers can make informed decisions about their vehicles with genuine confidence - knowing the recommendations they receive are grounded in evidence, not guesswork.

The enhanced diagnostic services are available now for all makes and models, both domestic and foreign, including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, motorcycles, and commercial fleet vehicles. Drivers across Oak Forest and the surrounding communities are encouraged to visit vehiclemastersinc to learn more or schedule a diagnostic appointment.

About Vehicle Masters

Vehicle Masters is a trusted, independently owned auto repair shop serving Oak Forest, the South Suburbs, and surrounding communities. With over 30 years of experience, the shop provides a full range of automotive services - including brakes, steering and suspension, exhaust and catalytic converter service, cooling system and air conditioning repair, battery and alternator service, engine diagnostics, tune-ups, Jeep and truck builds, and more. Vehicle Masters services domestic and foreign cars, SUVs, trucks, vans, fleet vehicles, motorcycles, and powersports vehicles. Every repair begins with a comprehensive inspection, and no work is performed without customer authorization.

Contact Information

Website:

Address: 6012 W. 159th Street, Oak Forest, IL 60452

Phone: 708-687-9955

Hours: Monday–Friday 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM | Closed Saturday & Sunday