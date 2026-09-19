Sandeep Siickand On Why Hindi Television Must Evolve: We Are Not Making Enough Original Shows

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor and producer Sandeep Siickand shared his views on why Indian television must evolve as a medium. While speaking exclusively to IANS, he pointed out that we are not making enough original shows and most of our content is derived from either the West or regional drama.

He was asked, "If we talk about Hindi television, it has an enormous audience. Despite such a huge ecosystem, why do you think Hindi television is lagging behind when it comes to experimentation?

Expressing his disappointment, Sandeep told IANS, "Even I don't know the answer to that. Very honestly, it is disappointing that Hindi television, which is supposedly one of the biggest storytelling mediums, is now seeing shows and stories that are either inspired by the West or adapted from regional productions. We are not making enough original shows, which I find extremely disheartening."

Sandeep added that a system has been created where those approving these shows are either stuck in a particular mindset or are not willing to encourage creativity.

Sharing how this can be problematic, he added, "This is a very big problem because television is a far-reaching medium, and countless people watch it. It has also given careers to so many people. I am one of them. I feel really bad that the television we once had is not there anymore."

Hoping for a change, he shared, "I am hoping and praying that this changes. I genuinely want this change to happen so that people can once again look at Hindi television and say, 'Wow, this is such a good show.'"

However, he added that TV is still choosing to tell stories that belong to an old era and not exploring the realities of today.

"But it is not happening because the storytelling in many Hindi shows is still telling stories that belong to earlier decades. We are not sufficiently exploring the stories of today's people, today's women, today's circumstances and today's realities. I feel that is one of the biggest challenges facing television today," he concluded.