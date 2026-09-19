Aaditya Thackeray Served Rs 500 Crore Defamation Notice Outside Matoshree In Disha Salian Case (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) High-voltage drama unfolded outside 'Matoshree', the Bandra residence of Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday as Satish Salian, father of the late celebrity manager Disha Salian, personally arrived to send a Rs 500 crore defamation notice to MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

Accompanied by his legal team led by Advocate Nilesh Ojha, Satish Salian sought to deliver the legal notice regarding recent social media statements made by Aaditya Thackeray and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh concerning Disha Salian's death.

The area surrounding the Thackeray residence witnessed intense political chaos and high security.

Scores of Shiv Sena-UBT workers gathered outside the gates, raising protests and attempting to block Satish Salian and his team from approaching the property.

Mumbai Police promptly deployed heavy security and closed the main entrance gates to prevent any law-and-order escalation.

Senior shiv Sena-UBT leader and MP Anil Desai also arrived at Matoshree during the incident.

Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab arranged a legal team-comprising Advocates Rahul Diwate and Anil Jadhav-who stepped up to the main gate to collect the notice on behalf of Aaditya Thackeray.

After a brief standoff, Aaditya Thackeray's legal representative signed the acknowledgment of receipt at the gate.

Speaking to media personnel present at the spot, Aaditya Thackeray's counsel clarified that they had accepted the notice as standard protocol, though they had not read its contents yet.

The legal notice reportedly demands an unconditional apology from Aaditya Thackeray within seven days regarding his recent remarks on social media.

Should he fail to tender an apology, the notice mandates compensation of Rs 500 crore for defamation.

Explaining the basis for the legal action, Advocate Nilesh Ojha said, "The notice requires Aaditya Thackeray to issue an apology, failing which a Rs 500 crore compensation suit will be pursued. Everyone is equal under the Constitution, and we are invoking our constitutional rights to show that an ordinary citizen is no less than anyone else."

When questioned by journalists on why the notice was delivered in person rather than sent via mail, Satish Salian alleged intimidation by representatives linked to the Shiv Sena-UBT.

"I wanted to show them that they (Shiv Sena-UBT) cannot intimidate us. Aaditya Thackeray's associates threatened my lawyers, telling them they wouldn't be able to enter the courtroom," he said.

Speaking to the press prior to reaching Matoshree, an aggressive Satish Salian added, "Nobody can control me except God. It took six years because the lawyers took time, but I am satisfied that the police have registered the case."

The development follows recent public statements by Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray refuting all allegations connecting Aaditya Thackeray to Disha Salian's death, which occurred shortly before actor Sushant Singh Rajput's passing in 2020.

Aaditya Thackeray recently said that he never knew Disha Salian nor had he ever met her, dismissing the persistent allegations-previously raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Nitesh Rane -- as politically motivated attempts at character assassination.