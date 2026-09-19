Bengal: ECI Allots New Symbols To AJUP, AISF

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday allotted new free symbols to Humayun Kabir-founded Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the All India Secular Front (AISF).

The AJUP has been given the symbol“table”, replacing its earlier“whistle”. Kabir had contested and won simultaneously from Naoda and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in Murshidabad district with the whistle symbol earlier this year. He later retained Naoda, necessitating a bypoll in Rejinagar scheduled for October 6, with results on October 9. AJUP's candidate Golam Nabi Azad will contest with the new table symbol.

The AISF has been allotted the symbol“almirah”, replacing its earlier“envelope”. The ECI had recently allotted the name“Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the“envelope” symbol to the faction led by expelled Trinamool legislator Ritabrata Banerjee. Since the“envelope” symbol was given to that faction, AISF was allotted“almirah”.

AISF has fielded Mohammad Sabe Miraj Ali Khan as its candidate for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll in East Midnapore, also scheduled for October 6, with results on October 9.

Earlier in the day, Nawsad Siddique, AISF's sole representative in the West Bengal Assembly, criticised the Commission's decision, saying it was unfair as he had contested and won from Bhangar Assembly Constituency in South 24 Parganas with the“envelope” symbol in both the 2021 and 2026 Assembly elections. AISF has already written to the ECI, and Siddique said he may approach the court if necessary.

“AISF was founded much before the Ritabrata-led faction surfaced. Hence, under no justification can they be entitled to the 'envelope' symbol, denying AISF's right over it,” Siddique said.